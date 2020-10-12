Cluster of COVID cases closes New York dealership for 10 days

DePaula Chevrolet in New York is closing its doors for 10 days following an investigation by the Albany County Department of Health concerning a cluster of COVID-19 cases related to the dealership.

The Albany dealership announced on its website that all departments will be closed Oct. 10-19.

A statement posted on the dealership's website said: "During this voluntary down time, we will be doing additional facility maintenance as well as adopting more precautions in a continued effort to ensure the highest level of safety is maintained with accordance to the New York State Department of Health and their guidelines."

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said in a TV interview that DePaula Chevrolet employees are testing positive for COVID-19.