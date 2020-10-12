Cluster of COVID cases closes New York dealership

DePaula Chevrolet in New York is closed for several days following an investigation by the Albany County Department of Health concerning a cluster of COVID-19 cases related to the dealership.

The Albany dealership announced on its Facebook page that, starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 10, all departments would be closed, and the dealership would reopen Oct. 20.

A statement posted on the dealership's website said: "During this voluntary down time, we will be doing additional facility maintenance as well as adopting more precautions in a continued effort to ensure the highest level of safety is maintained with accordance to the New York State Department of Health and their guidelines."

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said in a TV interview that DePaula Chevrolet employees were testing positive for COVID-19.