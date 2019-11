At that same show, former Mazda and Volvo executive Duke Hale was working his contacts in the hallways of the Las Vegas Convention Center, quietly lining up dealers for a startup that could serve as a distributor for multiple Chinese brands.

Now, Hale's HAAH Automotive Holdings has signed more than 100 dealers for Zotye Automobile Co., the only Chinese automaker with definitive plans to enter the U.S. market, starting in 2021.

And GAC? After several postponements, it has pulled the plug on its U.S. ambitions, citing U.S.-China trade friction.

So why is Zotye USA moving forward, tariffs or no tariffs?

"We're the real deal," Hale told Automotive News, with characteristic bravado. "The fact that we've already signed over a hundred dealers, that speaks volumes. I don't know if another automaker, at least not in recent memory, has ever signed more than a hundred dealers this early on."