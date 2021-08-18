Chicago-area mechanics' strike hits 3rd week as 2 sides talk trade-offs

Two organizations involved in an ongoing Chicago-area mechanics' strike met Friday for a bargaining session, but no deal was struck.

The strike involves Local 701, a union representing mechanics at 56 Chicago-area car dealerships, and the Chicago New Car Dealer Committee, which represents the stores. The two groups have been locked in a heated debate over what a new four-year contract for the mechanics should look like.

Both sides drew up contract proposals on Friday, according to an NCDC spokesman. Neither passed.

During negotiations, NCDC offered to drop "most favored nation" language from its contract proposal if Local 701 accepted the rest of its terms. An MFN clause is finance jargon that means a first party will be entitled to terms as favorable as a second party is getting in certain circumstances.

Local 701 rejected that offer and made a counterproposal. A union spokesman said members are waiting to hear back from the NCDC on that.

The inclusion of MFN language is just one reason the union turned down a July 31 contract proposal from the NCDC, paving the way for a strike.

"We made clear that the July 31st offer was rejected by 97 percent and it would take more than simply removing the MFN to get a deal that you would ratify," Local 701 said in a statement.

Local 701 rejected that initial offer on Aug. 1. The work stoppage started Aug. 2 after 97 percent of the union's members voted to reject NCDC's proposal and 99 percent voted to initiate a strike.

Local 701 is part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers trade union.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association says it is not involved in these negotiations but supports its members that are a part of NCDC.