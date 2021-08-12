Chicago-area mechanics' strike continues, with 2 sides locked in standoff

The strike, now in its second week, comes after months of bargaining.

IAM MECHANICS' UNION LOCAL 701

Mechanics at 56 Chicago-area car dealerships are on strike for a second week as their union and the Chicago New Car Dealer Committee, which represents the stores, spar over work contract details and who should make the next move in negotiating a new four-year contract.

The employees are members of Local 701, which is part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers trade union. The Chicago Automobile Trade Association — which says it is not part of these specific negotiations — supports its members that are part of the car dealer committee, known as the NCDC.

Local 701 posted a negotiation update to its website, in which it said the NCDC is prolonging the strike by ignoring the union's rejection of its contract proposal.

The union is asking the NCDC to pay certain contributions set by the union's Health and Welfare Fund; to not make it easier to reduce weekly guaranteed pay if a skilled worker is not meeting work expectations because of extenuating circumstances, such as COVID-19 shutdowns; and to not offer contracts that incorporate "most favored nation" language.

"We've told the NCDC we are happy to return to the table when it can realign its positions with [union members'] demands," Local 701 said in the update.

Related Article
Mechanics at 56 Chicago-area dealerships strike after rejecting contract offer
'No-show'

In a Tuesday statement, Chicago Automobile Trade Association President Dave Sloan said dealers asked Local 701 for a counterproposal during the first week of the strike. According to him, the NCDC was prepared to meet last weekend, but the union was a "no-show."

"As we wait, there are about 800 of our dealers' technicians out on strike, walking the picket line, sitting in the driving rain and wilting in the hot sun, not getting a paycheck, wondering when their union will get back to the negotiating table," Sloan said.

The work stoppage started Aug. 2 after 97 percent of the union's members voted to reject the NCDC's proposal and voted to initiate a strike.

The strike comes after months of bargaining between the two organizations. The contract proposal in question — offered July 31 — was rejected by Local 701 a day later.

In 2017, the union conducted a seven-and-a-half-week strike after similar contract negotiation friction between it and the NCDC.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
LMP to acquire New York Kia store
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
LMP Automotive Holdings was founded in 2017 by Samer Tawfik and went public in 2019.
LMP to acquire New York Kia store
Asbury taps consultant to craft diversity program
Asbury taps consultant to craft diversity program
Hoffman Auto Group
Dealer anniversaries
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-9-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive