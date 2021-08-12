Chicago-area mechanics' strike continues, with 2 sides locked in standoff

Mechanics at 56 Chicago-area car dealerships are on strike for a second week as their union and the Chicago New Car Dealer Committee, which represents the stores, spar over work contract details and who should make the next move in negotiating a new four-year contract.

The employees are members of Local 701, which is part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers trade union. The Chicago Automobile Trade Association — which says it is not part of these specific negotiations — supports its members that are part of the car dealer committee, known as the NCDC.

Local 701 posted a negotiation update to its website, in which it said the NCDC is prolonging the strike by ignoring the union's rejection of its contract proposal.

The union is asking the NCDC to pay certain contributions set by the union's Health and Welfare Fund; to not make it easier to reduce weekly guaranteed pay if a skilled worker is not meeting work expectations because of extenuating circumstances, such as COVID-19 shutdowns; and to not offer contracts that incorporate "most favored nation" language.

"We've told the NCDC we are happy to return to the table when it can realign its positions with [union members'] demands," Local 701 said in the update.