Chicago-area auto mechanics’ strike ends after employees ratify new contract

A Chicago-area auto mechanics’ strike ended Sunday after union employees voted by a slim margin to accept a tentative four-year work contract from the association representing their dealerships of employment.
Those dealerships — which are part of the Chicago New Car Dealers Committee, or NCDC — will be open for service Monday, per a statement from NCDC spokesman Mark Bilek. The strike lasted eight weeks.
The mechanics belong to Local 701, which is part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers trade union. More than 800 of them went on strike on Aug. 2, just after a majority voted on Aug. 1 to reject a version of a four-year work contract proposal offered by the NCDC on July 31.