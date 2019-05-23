Chevy dealership in Mo. pummeled by 'direct hit' tornado

Riley Auto Group's Chevrolet dealership in Jefferson City, Mo., was heavily damaged when it "took a direct hit" from a tornado Wednesday, according to a dealership spokesperson.

"Our employees are safe," the spokesperson told Automotive News in a Facebook message. "We are in the beginning phases" of assessing the damage.

The dealership posted to Facebook on Thursday that "Riley Chevrolet and Riley Toyota will be closed to all public and employees until further notice. Our prayers are with Jefferson City and surrounding towns through this time."

Images from Riley Chevrolet showed damage to the dealership building and vehicles stacked on top of each other like Matchbox cars.

Severe weather that wreaked havoc in Missouri overnight left battered houses and businesses across the state, killing at least three people.

The National Weather Service said a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was observed over Jefferson City just before midnight Wednesday, moving northeast at 40 mph, according to the Associated Press. AP reported three deaths more than 150 miles away near Golden City, Mo.

The violent weather left more than 18,000 customers without electricity in Missouri as of early Thursday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.US.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that the severe weather is expected to continue across the central U.S. through the end of the week. This includes the potential for severe thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday, the weather service said.

The weather service added that enhanced rainfall along with severe weather are likely to travel from the Texas Panhandle to Wisconsin over the next couple of days.

The Missouri Automobile Dealers Association did not respond to requests for comment.