Chapman Automotive, Summit Automotive, World Auto buy dealerships; Speigl acquires first stores

Seven dealerships, including domestic- and import-brands, changed hands in four separate third-quarter transactions.

Here's a look at the deals. Three of the transactions involved groups listed on Automotive News' Top 150 dealerships list.

Arizona expansion

Chapman Automotive Group of Chandler, Ariz., has expanded into Yuma, Ariz., with the purchase of three domestic stores in the southwest part of the state.

Chapman on Sept. 8 bought Fisher Chevrolet, Fisher Buick-GMC and Fisher Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Yuma from retiring owner Joe Fisher.

The dealerships have been renamed Chapman Chevrolet, Chapman Buick-GMC and Chapman Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram. The two Yuma stores last year sold a combined more than 4,000 new- and used- vehicles in 2020, according to a news release on the transaction.

"We weren't pursuing any acquisitions at the time the Tim Lamb Group brought this opportunity to us," Ted Chapman, co-CEO of the Chapman group, told Automotive News. "And we reviewed their package on Fisher Automotive very thoroughly and we became interested very quickly. The stores are really well-performing stores and ... it expands our footprint in Arizona to Yuma."

The family-owned and operated Chapman group launched in 1966 with a Chevrolet store in Chandler and now has 19 brands and 23 locations. The group also has dealerships in the Tucson, Phoenix and Payson areas in Arizona and Henderson and Las Vegas in Nevada.

Chapman ranks No. 46 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 18,569 new vehicles in 2020.

Fisher's dealerships date to 1982 and he first got his start as a mechanic.

"I feel comfortable knowing that my team will be valued and highly respected by the Chapman organization which has a reputation for minimal turnover and many long-term happy employees," Fisher said in a statement.

Ken Koehler of the Tim Lamb Group's Southwest Region brokered the transaction.