Changes sought for Calif. data rules

Among the concerns of the state's franchised dealers group are provisions to require businesses to get explicit consent from consumers if they intend to use personal data in ways not initially disclosed, and to notify consumers of their right to opt out of the potential future sale of their data. The CCPA doesn't authorize either practice, the association contends.

The association also asked the state to provide sample forms and more time for businesses to comply.

"Tell us what you want to see with some specificity, so then we can take care of it," Maas said.

State lawmakers this year approved a narrow exception to the law to allow automakers and dealerships to retain information to notify consumers of warranty and recall repairs. But the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which represents automakers, asked Becerra in written comments to allow manufacturers and dealers to continue sharing information beyond those purposes as part of their regular business relationships.

"When traveling, consumers may be surprised to learn that an out-of-town dealer is unable to obtain past service records," the Alliance wrote.

"The sharing of information between legally distinct, unaffiliated businesses that work closely together to provide transportation and mobility services promises great benefits to consumers, who may not even recognize that such sharing — which can be among entities that use a common brand — constitutes a [data] sale."