Changes sought for Calif. data rules

California's franchised dealer association is asking the state's attorney general to revise proposed rules related to a new data privacy law to reduce the burden of compliance on dealerships.

The California New Car Dealers Association, which represents about 1,200 franchised dealerships in the state, told state Attorney General Xavier Becerra in submitted comments this month that several of the draft regulations Becerra's office released this fall go beyond what the California Consumer Privacy Act allows. Still others aren't specific enough, the association said, and dealerships need more guidance about how to comply.

Dealer feedback

The California New Car Dealers Association responded to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's proposed regulations for compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act, which takes effect Jan. 1. Among the comments from the franchised dealer group:

  • Several proposed rules are not authorized by the CCPA, are unnecessary or create a burden for businesses.
  • The state should provide sample forms and notices that businesses can adapt for their own use.
  • Required notices should be streamlined so consumers and businesses aren't overwhelmed.
  • More time should be given for businesses to make the necessary changes for compliance.
  • Information shared between dealerships and other businesses to ensure safety and security, including vehicle history data, should be excluded from consumers' opt-out requests.

Brian Maas, president of the dealer association, told Automotive News that he couldn't yet estimate how much it will cost dealers to comply with the CCPA, since compliance remains a "moving target" while regulations are pending. He added that it's possible state lawmakers may consider more amendments to the law in 2020.

Maas: Need to have specifics

California's data privacy law takes effect Jan. 1, though Becerra's office has until July 1 to finalize rules spelling out how businesses will comply. Becerra released draft regulations in October and accepted public comments through early December. Companies from diverse industries, from financial services to technology to health care, offered feedback.

Consumer advocates and other privacy-related groups wrote that the proposed rules "bring a measure of clarity and practical guidance to the CCPA's provisions entitling consumers to access, delete and opt out of the sale of their personal information."

Among other things, the groups want Becerra to avoid watering down the definition of personal information to appease industry requests.

Becerra's office did not respond to a request for comment last week. His office publicly has said it will review submitted comments for potential revisions to the draft rules. If revised, they will be released for additional public feedback before they're finalized.

Among the concerns of the state's franchised dealers group are provisions to require businesses to get explicit consent from consumers if they intend to use personal data in ways not initially disclosed, and to notify consumers of their right to opt out of the potential future sale of their data. The CCPA doesn't authorize either practice, the association contends.

The association also asked the state to provide sample forms and more time for businesses to comply.

"Tell us what you want to see with some specificity, so then we can take care of it," Maas said.

State lawmakers this year approved a narrow exception to the law to allow automakers and dealerships to retain information to notify consumers of warranty and recall repairs. But the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which represents automakers, asked Becerra in written comments to allow manufacturers and dealers to continue sharing information beyond those purposes as part of their regular business relationships.

"When traveling, consumers may be surprised to learn that an out-of-town dealer is unable to obtain past service records," the Alliance wrote.
"The sharing of information between legally distinct, unaffiliated businesses that work closely together to provide transportation and mobility services promises great benefits to consumers, who may not even recognize that such sharing — which can be among entities that use a common brand — constitutes a [data] sale."

