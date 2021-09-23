CPO sales rebound amid new-vehicle shortage

Demand for used vehicles has been high this year, and flooding this month from Hurricane Ida just sent more customers clamoring for cars at Planet Honda in Union, N.J.

Planet Honda isn't alone facing that growing demand. In times like these, General Manager Bill Feinstein said he and other dealership leaders he knows are choosing to sometimes not certify used vehicles that would otherwise qualify for automakers' certified pre-owned programs. Dealerships, particularly in parts of the Northeast hit hard by Ida's flooding, simply need to get cars and trucks ready for sale to meet demand.

"There [are] some [dealers] saying, 'Hey, you know what, it's going to take an extra three hours in my shop to make it a CPO, and I don't have enough cars on the lot,' " he said. "I think you can make those decisions."