CEO switch fits with AutoNation's history

AutoNation’s Mike Jackson, left, sits with his chosen successor, Carl Liebert, in February. “It was a bridge too far,” Jackson said last week.

AutoNation Inc. befuddled many in February when it announced a new outsider CEO with no automotive experience would take over from longtime chief Mike Jackson. The choice followed a months-long search during which the board director assigned to lead the hunt abruptly resigned.

Again last week, many were just as baffled when the country's largest new-vehicle retailer made an about-face, parting ways with Carl Liebert, 54, former COO of financial services firm USAA, in favor of AutoNation CFO Cheryl Miller, the other finalist in February.

And the messy transition isn't the first problem AutoNation has encountered in its CEO succession planning efforts. The retailer has seen its bench of talent shrink as several high-ranking executives, including three COOs, left the company in the past four years — executives thought to be in the running to take over from Jackson.

The public message last week from AutoNation and Jackson, who stayed on as executive chairman, was that Liebert and Jackson mutually agreed the pairing wasn't a good fit. Jackson admitted hiring Liebert was a risk.

"It was a bridge too far," Jackson told analysts.

AutoNation said Liebert was unavailable for comment, and Automotive News could not reach him.

The management change is a costly gaffe for a company that already has a history of high-level executive churn.

Longtime auto industry analyst Maryann Keller said AutoNation's CEO change in less than five months "might be unprecedented."

AutoNation turnover

After longtime stints by Mike Jackson and Mike Maroone, AutoNation has seen churn in its top two jobs.

CEO
Cheryl Miller: named July 22
Carl Liebert: March 2019-July 2019
Mike Jackson: October 1999-March 2019

COO
Jim Bender: named July 22
Lance Iserman: June 2017-January 2019
Bill Berman: February 2015-May 2017
Mike Maroone: August 1999-February 2015

Vetting process

If Liebert proved "unsuitable for the position because of personality or qualifications, that should have come out in the vetting process," Keller wrote in an email to Automotive News. "Clearly no one leaves a good job without believing they could do the new job as presented to them and no company hires a CEO without that person meeting with every board member and key executives to ensure that there is a fit. So there should be some reflection as to why this happened."

Jackson said last week that there is "no story behind the story" and "no other shoe to drop."

A person familiar with the matter told Automotive News that the breakup came as a surprise to Liebert.

However, AutoNation Chief Marketing Officer Marc Cannon said Liebert, though he bought a house in Florida shortly after he was hired, was not surprised by the management move, as he and Jackson had had ongoing conversations.

Liebert's payout was specified in his employment contract. AutoNation confirmed Liebert will be paid $1.5 million in salary over 18 months, $2.25 million in a target annual bonus paid over 18 months, plus a yet-to-be-determined annual bonus, prorated for his service. He also can earn a sign-on grant of $7.5 million in stock that will vest over the next three years if he adheres to certain covenants, according to AutoNation.

Company watchers criticized the roller-coaster transition last week.

"We are very disappointed that the board spent considerable time and money searching for a replacement for Mike Jackson ... and picked the wrong person," Morningstar auto analyst David Whiston wrote in a note to investors.

Whiston, in an interview, called the move frustrating. "I was shocked on Monday night. I kept saying, 'You've got to be kidding me. You've got to be kidding me.' "

But AutoNation made the best of a bad situation in naming Miller as CEO, Whiston said, calling her the right choice.

Whiston wondered whether Liebert realized he had made a mistake once he learned more about auto retail, or whether he and Jackson clashed. Why didn't the board see anything problematic in its vetting? he asked.

"Likely, Mike is a hard guy to work for but that doesn't mean everybody fails to get along with him," Whiston said.

Three former COOs and several other top executives have left AutoNation with sizable exit packages. A $50 million restructuring announced in January included the departure of COO Lance Iserman and three other top executives.

Ali Faghri, analyst with Guggenheim Partners, writing to investors last week, noted AutoNation's turnover since 2015: "We view this as concerning in light of AutoNation's fundamental underperformance versus peers in recent years and multiple strategic initiatives to diversify away from new vehicles."

Several analysts and a former AutoNation executive called Liebert an odd selection from the get-go. It is the responsibility of a board to ensure it has complete understanding of a CEO's intentions, Keller said. Liebert's selection should not have played out as it has, she noted.

Board unanimous on Miller

AutoNation director Rick Burdick told Automotive News that the CEO topic came up during a regularly scheduled board meeting July 18 and 19. The meeting continued by phone July 22 when the board unanimously named Miller as CEO, said Burdick, who has been on the board since AutoNation's founding and who became lead independent director in December after the abrupt departure of Michael Larson.

Larson, who was initially picked to lead the CEO search, represented Bill Gates, AutoNation's largest shareholder, on the board.

Burdick declined to comment on whether Liebert's performance was the subject of board meetings or discussions before the July meetings. He defended hiring Liebert, saying it wasn't a mistake as the board knew it was taking a risk — one that would work out or it wouldn't.

"Bringing somebody from outside the industry is one level of the risk. And then another level of risk is somebody from outside the company; he can't completely know the company when he commits. And the company doesn't completely know him, right?" Burdick told Automotive News. "And so we had a very open dialogue with him at the outset before Carl was appointed as CEO. I think probably in Carl's mind it's been going on for a while. ... The board came to the conclusion that this wasn't a good fit mutually with Carl."

Continued succession planning is a serious, important function of the board, Burdick said.

"That's something that's an ongoing issue, and Cheryl as the new CEO, we're going to have to have a succession plan for her," Burdick said.

Jefferies analyst Bret Jordan said it seems likely that the CEO must get along with Jackson and meet his expectations as he's slated to be executive chairman through 2021. "Mike Jackson's been such a dominant personality," Jordan said. "It was probably hard for someone to come from the outside to put their stamp on it."

Through all the turnover, the constant remains Jackson "and those who seem to be able to work it out with him," Jordan said. "And Cheryl would likely be in this camp."

