CEO switch fits with AutoNation's history

If Liebert proved "unsuitable for the position because of personality or qualifications, that should have come out in the vetting process," Keller wrote in an email to Automotive News. "Clearly no one leaves a good job without believing they could do the new job as presented to them and no company hires a CEO without that person meeting with every board member and key executives to ensure that there is a fit. So there should be some reflection as to why this happened."

Jackson said last week that there is "no story behind the story" and "no other shoe to drop."

A person familiar with the matter told Automotive News that the breakup came as a surprise to Liebert.

However, AutoNation Chief Marketing Officer Marc Cannon said Liebert, though he bought a house in Florida shortly after he was hired, was not surprised by the management move, as he and Jackson had had ongoing conversations.

Liebert's payout was specified in his employment contract. AutoNation confirmed Liebert will be paid $1.5 million in salary over 18 months, $2.25 million in a target annual bonus paid over 18 months, plus a yet-to-be-determined annual bonus, prorated for his service. He also can earn a sign-on grant of $7.5 million in stock that will vest over the next three years if he adheres to certain covenants, according to AutoNation.

Company watchers criticized the roller-coaster transition last week.

"We are very disappointed that the board spent considerable time and money searching for a replacement for Mike Jackson ... and picked the wrong person," Morningstar auto analyst David Whiston wrote in a note to investors.

Whiston, in an interview, called the move frustrating. "I was shocked on Monday night. I kept saying, 'You've got to be kidding me. You've got to be kidding me.' "

But AutoNation made the best of a bad situation in naming Miller as CEO, Whiston said, calling her the right choice.

Whiston wondered whether Liebert realized he had made a mistake once he learned more about auto retail, or whether he and Jackson clashed. Why didn't the board see anything problematic in its vetting? he asked.

"Likely, Mike is a hard guy to work for but that doesn't mean everybody fails to get along with him," Whiston said.

Three former COOs and several other top executives have left AutoNation with sizable exit packages. A $50 million restructuring announced in January included the departure of COO Lance Iserman and three other top executives.

Ali Faghri, analyst with Guggenheim Partners, writing to investors last week, noted AutoNation's turnover since 2015: "We view this as concerning in light of AutoNation's fundamental underperformance versus peers in recent years and multiple strategic initiatives to diversify away from new vehicles."

Several analysts and a former AutoNation executive called Liebert an odd selection from the get-go. It is the responsibility of a board to ensure it has complete understanding of a CEO's intentions, Keller said. Liebert's selection should not have played out as it has, she noted.