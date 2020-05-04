CEO says Sonic can survive what lies ahead

Smith: Q2 to be worst in history

Sonic Automotive Inc. said the second quarter will be the "worst in our history," but believes sales and service volume declines during the coronavirus pandemic bottomed out in early April and it expects a return to pre-COVID-19 levels this summer.

The nation's sixth largest new-vehicle retailer cut a third of its work force and axed advertising and other expenses in efforts to save $14 million a month, the company disclosed last week in announcing a net loss of $199.3 million in the first quarter.

A $268 million write-down of the franchised dealership business, coupled with the sharp fall in sales and service in the final three weeks of March, pushed results into the red. The retailer had earned $42.2 million in first quarter 2019.

Measures taken

Sonic Automotive instituted several cost-cutting and liquidity-bolstering moves during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Terminated about 1,200 employees
  • Furloughed about 1,700 employees
  • Froze new hiring
  • Cut advertising and other expenses
  • Postponed some capital expenditures
  • Wrote down the value of its franchised business by $268 million during the 1st quarter
  • Drew $210 million from a revolving credit line to bolster liquidity to more than $418 million

Source: Sonic Automotive

"The second quarter is going to be the worst in our history and that is for many companies in all industries," CEO David Smith told Automotive News. "But I think the key is we can survive it."

The Charlotte, N.C., retailer said it terminated about 1,200 employees across the company and furloughed about 1,700 more. Sonic President Jeff Dyke said some of those people have returned to work and that the company hopes to have the majority of furloughed employees back by July.

Sonic applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans and received a "relatively small amount of" funding, Smith said. The company decided to return the money it received and withdraw from the program. "We thought it was the right thing to do," Smith said.

He said Sonic made the choice before new Small Business Administration guidelines were issued April 23 requiring large companies to certify the need for funding and cast doubt that public companies would be able to do so "in good faith."

Smith said when Sonic began its program application it had not yet completed steps to boost its liquidity by nearly 50 percent since the end of 2019.
AutoNation Inc. and Penske Automotive Group both returned money they received through the program.

Strong, then a slide

Sonic started the first two months of the year strong with same-store revenue growing 17 percent. But March results, amid stay-at-home orders across the country, fell sharply. Same-store new-vehicle volumes fell by a third and same-store used-vehicle sales tumbled 26 percent.

Sonic said all stores remain open for service and are offering "various levels" of vehicle sales depending on state and local orders.

April new-vehicle sales fell about 40 percent and used-vehicle sales at franchise stores and standalone EchoPark stores are down about 30 percent, Dyke said. Fixed operations gross profit in April also dropped about 40 percent.

But Sonic has seen improvement as the weeks in April ticked by and expects to see used-vehicle sales at franchised and EchoPark stores return to pre-coronavirus levels in July, followed by new-vehicle sales in August and fixed operations in August or September.

Smith said Sonic's forecast doesn't include any government stimulus that could come to help vehicle sales such as a Cash for Clunkers 2.0 program.

"If something like that were to come out, which we hope that it does, then we might have some revisions to our projections," he said. "We sure would love to see that."

Potential for growth

Sonic said its EchoPark stores are in a prime spot to grow given current market conditions and its business model.

EchoPark posted record first-quarter revenue of $331.7 million, up 33 percent, though net income fell 0.5 percent to $2.1 million. EchoPark reported a first-quarter vehicle sales record of 13,986, up 27 percent.

In April, EchoPark opened its 10th store, in Tampa, and Sonic plans to open two more EchoPark stores in undisclosed markets by the end of the year. Its planned Atlanta store opening for later this year has been moved to first quarter 2021, Dyke said, because it's a bigger project.

"This is the exact kind of position that EchoPark is going to thrive in," Dyke told analysts last week. "Low prices on used inventory, huge supplies of used-car inventory, especially in the 1- to 4-year-old model."

