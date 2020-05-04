CEO says Sonic can survive what lies ahead

Sonic Automotive Inc. said the second quarter will be the "worst in our history," but believes sales and service volume declines during the coronavirus pandemic bottomed out in early April and it expects a return to pre-COVID-19 levels this summer.
The nation's sixth largest new-vehicle retailer cut a third of its work force and axed advertising and other expenses in efforts to save $14 million a month, the company disclosed last week in announcing a net loss of $199.3 million in the first quarter.
A $268 million write-down of the franchised dealership business, coupled with the sharp fall in sales and service in the final three weeks of March, pushed results into the red. The retailer had earned $42.2 million in first quarter 2019.