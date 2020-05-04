CEO says Sonic can survive what lies ahead

"The second quarter is going to be the worst in our history and that is for many companies in all industries," CEO David Smith told Automotive News. "But I think the key is we can survive it."

The Charlotte, N.C., retailer said it terminated about 1,200 employees across the company and furloughed about 1,700 more. Sonic President Jeff Dyke said some of those people have returned to work and that the company hopes to have the majority of furloughed employees back by July.

Sonic applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans and received a "relatively small amount of" funding, Smith said. The company decided to return the money it received and withdraw from the program. "We thought it was the right thing to do," Smith said.

He said Sonic made the choice before new Small Business Administration guidelines were issued April 23 requiring large companies to certify the need for funding and cast doubt that public companies would be able to do so "in good faith."

Smith said when Sonic began its program application it had not yet completed steps to boost its liquidity by nearly 50 percent since the end of 2019.

AutoNation Inc. and Penske Automotive Group both returned money they received through the program.