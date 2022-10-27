Now in its 11th year, the Automotive News Best Dealerships to Work For celebrates and honors 100 dealers who have created excellent workplaces. The 2022 winners were honored at a gala event Thursday night in Chicago.
Celebrating the 2022 Best Dealerships to Work For
Dealers and staff from around the country celebrated in Chicago Thursday for the Best Dealerships to Work for awards dinner.
Guests representing 100 dealerships arrive for the festivities.
Automotive News Publisher KC Crain opens the 11th annual ceremony.
Automotive News' Chrissy Taylor, VP of editorial operations, introduces winners in all three categories: small, medium and large.
Dealership employees celebrate when their names are called.
A DJ was brought in because, well, Best Dealerships To Work For is a party.
Employees for the overall Best Dealership To Work For winner, Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria in Peoria, Ariz., celebrates their victory.
