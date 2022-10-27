Celebrating the 2022 Best Dealerships to Work For

Dealers and staff from around the country celebrated in Chicago Thursday for the Best Dealerships to Work for awards dinner.

TIERRA RIDDICK

The top 3 winners in the millennial category.

Now in its 11th year, the Automotive News Best Dealerships to Work For celebrates and honors 100 dealers who have created excellent workplaces. The 2022 winners were honored at a gala event Thursday night in Chicago.
 

TERRY KOSDROSKY

Guests representing 100 dealerships arrive for the festivities.

Best Dealerships To Work ForBEST DEALERSHIPS TO WORK FOR: Dealers have always counted on their employees to help them get through the tough times and thrive. Automotive News honors those dealerships that have done right by their employees.
Best Dealerships To Work For >
MARISA MARCINKOWSKI

Automotive News Publisher KC Crain opens the 11th annual ceremony.

TIERRA RIDDICK

Automotive News' Chrissy Taylor, VP of editorial operations, introduces winners in all three categories: small, medium and large.

TIERRA RIDDICK

Dealership employees celebrate when their names are called.

TERRY KOSDROSKY

A DJ was brought in because, well, Best Dealerships To Work For is a party.

TIERRA RIDDICK

Employees for the overall Best Dealership To Work For winner, Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria in Peoria, Ariz., celebrates their victory.

