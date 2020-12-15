CDK names former Corning exec Eric Guerin as CFO

CDK Global Inc. named Eric Guerin as executive vice president and CFO, starting in January.

The Hoffman Estates, Ill., dealership management system giant said Tuesday that Guerin, who has held financial leadership roles throughout his career, will begin in the role Jan. 18.

Guerin, 49, succeeds Joe Tautges, who was promoted to a newly created COO role. Tautges, 45, will fully assume the COO role in early 2021, CDK said.

Guerin most recently served as division vice president at materials science company Corning Inc., where he also served as sector CFO for Corning Glass Technologies.

"I'm excited to join CDK Global at a time of significant opportunity when the company is investing in its growth," Guerin said in a statement Tuesday. "I look forward to helping CDK execute on its strategy to provide innovative solutions to automotive retailers and OEMs that allow them to connect better, manage, analyze and grow their business, as well as enhance value for shareholders."

CDK in June said it would promote Tautges, who joined the company in 2017, to the role of COO, with responsibility for the company's products, sales and customer experience.

"We are looking forward to Eric bringing his more than 20 years of finance experience from well-regarded, publicly traded companies to help us strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate growth in our business," CDK CEO Brian Krzanich said in a statement. "As we welcome Eric, I want to thank Joe for his tremendous contributions as CFO and look forward to him continuing to play a critical role as COO as we build on our momentum and transform the way the industry connects."