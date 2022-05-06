CDK Global posts quarterly gains from ongoing operations as $8.3 billion acquisition awaits

CDK Global agreed to be acquired later this year by investment firm Brookfield Business Partners in a deal valued at $8.3 billion.

CDK Global Inc.'s net income plunged in its fiscal third quarter, though its earnings results compare against a year-earlier quarter that was lifted by the sale of its international business to a private equity firm.

CDK on Thursday reported increased net earnings from continuing operations in its fiscal third quarter, which ended March 31. CDK said continuing operations exclude the international business and the company's former digital marketing business, which it also sold.

The suburban Chicago dealership management system giant reported net earnings attributable to CDK of $66.1 million, down 92 percent from the same quarter a year earlier. But net earnings attributable to CDK of $860.9 million in the year-earlier quarter included net earnings of $815.8 million from discontinued operations, which CDK defined as the international business it sold.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose 49 percent to $70.1 million. Revenue in the quarter rose 6 percent to $459.7 million.

CDK executives did not provide comment Thursday about the company's results.

CDK did not disclose the number of automotive DMS customer sites with its fiscal third-quarter earnings report. As of Dec. 31, CDK counted 9,181 automotive DMS customer sites. It said in a news release Thursday that it saw "strong subscription growth due to contributions from site growth, revenue-per-site growth and the increased adoption of modern retail capability at dealerships" in its third quarter.

The company plans to be acquired later in the year by investment firm Brookfield Business Partners in a deal valued at $8.3 billion. When the transaction closes, expected in the third quarter of this year, Brookfield will purchase all of CDK's outstanding shares, with CDK shareholders receiving $54.87 per share in cash. Upon closing, CDK's stock no longer will be publicly traded.

CDK's share price closed at $54.42 on Thursday.

Fiscal Q3 revenue: $459.7 million, up 6% from a year earlier

Q3 net earnings attributable to CDK: $66.1 million, down 92% from a year earlier

Q3 net earnings from continuing operations: $70.1 million, up 49% from a year earlier

Q3 adjusted EBITDA: $174.5 million, up 5% from a year earlier

Fiscal 2022 guidance: CDK said Thursday it is not sharing financial guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter or for its 2022 fiscal year. The company in February offered revenue guidance of $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion and net earnings attributable to CDK of $245 million to $275 million for the fiscal year.

