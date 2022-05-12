CDK Global faces shareholder lawsuit over acquisition disclosures

CDK Global Inc. is being sued in federal court by a shareholder who alleges the company left out key information in its solicitation statement following its announced sale to Brookfield Business Partners.

CDK and Brookfield unveiled the planned $8.3 billion deal on April 7. Brookfield agreed to purchase all of CDK's outstanding shares for $54.87 per share when the sale is completed this year.

Morgan Stanley & Co. and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison were financial and legal advisers for CDK, and Davis Polk & Wardwell was legal adviser for Brookfield.

The lawsuit — filed May 4 in the U.S. Eastern District of New York — names the automotive technology company and all nine of its board of directors as defendants. Matthew Hopkins, who owns CDK common stock, is listed as the plaintiff.