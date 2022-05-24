Cavender Auto Family enters Oklahoma with purchase of two Ford dealerships

Growing Cavender Auto Family has expanded out of Texas with the purchase of two Oklahoma dealerships.

Cavender Auto of San Antonio on Monday bought Reynolds Ford of Norman and Reynolds Ford of Oklahoma City from Dale Daniels. The stores date to 1952 and had been owned by Daniels for the last 48 years, Cavender Auto said.

The group renamed the dealerships Confidence Ford of Norman and Cavender Ford of Oklahoma City.

"Our plan is to take what (the two dealerships) are already doing well and then add a few additional elements for which the Cavender Auto Family is known," Cavender Auto Family CEO Stephen Cavender said in a statement.