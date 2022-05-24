Cavender Auto Family enters Oklahoma with purchase of two Ford dealerships

The growing Texas-based dealership group now has 14 dealerships.

Cavender Auto Family CEO Stephen Cavender, left, and Dale Daniels.

Growing Cavender Auto Family has expanded out of Texas with the purchase of two Oklahoma dealerships.

Cavender Auto of San Antonio on Monday bought Reynolds Ford of Norman and Reynolds Ford of Oklahoma City from Dale Daniels. The stores date to 1952 and had been owned by Daniels for the last 48 years, Cavender Auto said.

The group renamed the dealerships Confidence Ford of Norman and Cavender Ford of Oklahoma City.

"Our plan is to take what (the two dealerships) are already doing well and then add a few additional elements for which the Cavender Auto Family is known," Cavender Auto Family CEO Stephen Cavender said in a statement.

Norman, home to the University of Oklahoma, is south of Oklahoma City, the state's capital.

Chris Teape of buy-sell firm National Business Brokers in Irvine, Calif., represented Daniels in the transaction, Stephen Cavender confirmed.

Cavender Auto Family now has three Ford stores, part of its 14 dealerships across Oklahoma and Texas, plus one Polaris store. In September, the group bought six luxury dealerships in Texas.

Cavender Auto also has partnered with Julie Herrera, dealer principal of the group's Toyota of Cedar Park store, for a Subaru open point dealership. That store, City Limits Subaru in Austin, Texas, is under construction and is expected to span nearly 90,000 square feet.

Cavender Auto Family ranks No. 57 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 15,609 new vehicles in 2021.

