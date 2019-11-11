Carvana's rapid expansion, sales gains continue

Online used-vehicle retailer Carvana is posting big gains in vehicle sales and expanding its market presence at a rapid rate. But on a call with analysts last week, CEO Ernie Garcia highlighted something else he's especially proud of: The number of vehicles Carvana buys from consumers more than tripled on an annual basis in the third quarter.

Garcia praised the annual improvement and the rate of growth for that measurement from the second quarter to the third — 40 percent.

Garcia: Progress key for platform

"We view the progress we are seeing in buying cars from our customers as a significant improvement to our platform," Garcia told investors after Carvana announced its third-quarter results. Used-car sales fundamentally are "simply swaps between different customers through the mechanism of all the middleman institutions that make up automotive retail. The more of that chain that we can integrate and improve, the more value we can pass on to our customers and the better business we can build."

Carvana sourced 31 percent of the vehicles it retailed in the third quarter from consumers. The company aims to get that percentage to as much as half of all vehicles sold. Vehicles sourced from consumers typically carry higher profit margins and are seen as a key part of eventual profitability for Carvana.

About one-fifth of Carvana's ad spending has been dedicated to promoting the buy-from-customers aspect of its business, Garcia said.

"We see a lot of upside as we continue to source more retail cars from customers and continue to optimize our bidding and pricing algorithms," Garcia said. "We're at a very early stage in doing that so far."

Carvana's track record of soaring revenue coupled with bottom-line losses continued in the quarter.

Revenue more than doubled to $1.1 billion, the 23rd-straight quarter in which revenue has doubled or better. The company retailed 83 percent more vehicles for a total of 46,413 for the period. Carvana said it expects to retail about 175,000 vehicles for the full year. It also projects 2019 revenue of up to $3.95 billion, about double its 2018 total.

Carvana's gross profit per vehicle jumped 30 percent to $2,996. And overall gross profit more than doubled to $137.5 million. But the company's net loss widened by 43 percent to $92.2 million as it continued to fund its market expansion.

Some analysts continue to see light at the end of the tunnel for the company's bottom line.

In a note to investors, Sharon Zackfia, of William Blair, acknowledged the "unexpected pinch points" that came with the company's steep ramp in buying cars from customers.

"Despite those short-term growing pains, we believe Carvana's path to profitability is clearer today given another strong quarter in both revenue and [gross profit per unit], providing a greater degree of confidence on the scalability of Carvana's model," she wrote.

Brad Erickson, senior analyst at Needham & Co., said some loss-making companies such as Uber and the fiasco surrounding coworking office-space provider WeWork have led some investors and companies to focus more on profitability instead of scaling up. But he remains bullish that Carvana is taking the correct route. "In their case, the unit economics work — they're very profitable on a per-car-sold basis, variable cost-wise," he told Automotive News. The company continues to enter new markets, "and that takes fixed costs that are going to drive losses, but it's in preparation for them to become a much larger company down the road that will absolutely be profitable."

