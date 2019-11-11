Carvana's rapid expansion, sales gains continue

"We view the progress we are seeing in buying cars from our customers as a significant improvement to our platform," Garcia told investors after Carvana announced its third-quarter results. Used-car sales fundamentally are "simply swaps between different customers through the mechanism of all the middleman institutions that make up automotive retail. The more of that chain that we can integrate and improve, the more value we can pass on to our customers and the better business we can build."

Carvana sourced 31 percent of the vehicles it retailed in the third quarter from consumers. The company aims to get that percentage to as much as half of all vehicles sold. Vehicles sourced from consumers typically carry higher profit margins and are seen as a key part of eventual profitability for Carvana.

About one-fifth of Carvana's ad spending has been dedicated to promoting the buy-from-customers aspect of its business, Garcia said.

"We see a lot of upside as we continue to source more retail cars from customers and continue to optimize our bidding and pricing algorithms," Garcia said. "We're at a very early stage in doing that so far."

Carvana's track record of soaring revenue coupled with bottom-line losses continued in the quarter.

Revenue more than doubled to $1.1 billion, the 23rd-straight quarter in which revenue has doubled or better. The company retailed 83 percent more vehicles for a total of 46,413 for the period. Carvana said it expects to retail about 175,000 vehicles for the full year. It also projects 2019 revenue of up to $3.95 billion, about double its 2018 total.

Carvana's gross profit per vehicle jumped 30 percent to $2,996. And overall gross profit more than doubled to $137.5 million. But the company's net loss widened by 43 percent to $92.2 million as it continued to fund its market expansion.