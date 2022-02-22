Carvana plans to add 3,500 jobs in Atlanta

Online used-vehicle retailer Carvana said Tuesday it plans to add 3,500 jobs at its new Atlanta campus over the next several years.

The facility, which Carvana said was officially open on Tuesday, is now one of the company's largest locations. Of Carvana's estimated 20,000 overall employees, more than 1,500 work there. The retailer has a history in Atlanta, where it launched in January 2013 and sold its first car.

The office building will act as an extension of the company's corporate headquarters, according to a spokeswoman. It adds to Carvana's established presence in the state, which includes an inspection center with more than 400 employees in Winder, Ga. — roughly 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. The company also opened one of its hallmark vehicle vending machines in Atlanta in November 2020.

"Atlanta was the first market where we sold 1,000 cars in one month and is still our largest, even though we've sold more than one million vehicles to date," Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia said in a news release. "Now more than ever, we remain committed to our continued expansion within the region."