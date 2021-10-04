CarMax unloads last new-vehicle franchise

CarMax confirmed earlier this year that it was divesting its few remaining new-vehicle franchises to focus on the highly fragmented used-vehicle market.

CarMax has completed its exit from the franchised new-vehicle dealer business with the sale of CarMax Kenosha Toyota in Wisconsin to Rydell Co. of Sioux Falls, S.D.

The sale was completed at the end of last month for an undisclosed amount. Haig Partners was the sell-side adviser to CarMax in the transaction.

CarMax confirmed earlier in the year to Automotive News that it was divesting its few remaining new-vehicle franchises to focus on the huge, highly fragmented used-vehicle market.

Now the largest used-vehicle retailer in the U.S., CarMax in the mid-1990s was still a division of Circuit City Stores Inc. Then Chrysler Corp. announced it would give the fledgling retail operation a new-vehicle franchise.

CarMax began shifting away from new-vehicle franchises around 2003, and by 2006 it had just six such locations.

It still had two new-vehicle franchises heading into this calendar year. In January, Sheehy Auto Stores of Virginia announced it was buying CarMax Laurel Toyota in Maryland, leaving only the Kenosha franchise.

