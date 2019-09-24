CarMax says Q2 net income rises 5.8% amid robust used-vehicle sales

Rising used-vehicle sales continued to boost CarMax in its second quarter.

The nation's largest retailer of pre-owned cars and light trucks reported a 5.8 percent increase in net earnings from a year earlier to $233.6 million in the period, following record profits in its first quarter.

Net sales and operating revenue grew 9.1 percent to $5.2 billion in the second quarter.

CarMax shares fell 1.6 percent to $85.45 in midday trading.

CarMax's used unit sales rose 6.2 percent to 209,091 during the second quarter. On a same-store basis, used sales were up 3.2 percent. Wholesale-vehicle sales were up 4.7 percent to 126,513.

The company's average used-vehicle sales price grew 2.9 percent to $20,581. The average gross profit per used vehicle was $2,183 in the quarter, compared with $2,179 in the year-earlier period.

The company's auto finance income increased 4.1 percent to $114.1 million.

CarMax CEO Bill Nash said the company's omnichannel retail effort remains on track to be available to most of its customers by the end of fiscal 2020.