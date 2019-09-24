CarMax says Q2 net income rises 5.8% amid robust used-vehicle sales

Rising used-vehicle sales continued to boost CarMax in its second quarter.
The nation's largest retailer of pre-owned cars and light trucks reported a 5.8 percent increase in net earnings from a year earlier to $233.6 million in the period, following record profits in its first quarter.
Net sales and operating revenue grew 9.1 percent to $5.2 billion in the second quarter.
CarMax shares fell 1.6 percent to $85.45 in midday trading.
CarMax's used unit sales rose 6.2 percent to 209,091 during the second quarter. On a same-store basis, used sales were up 3.2 percent. Wholesale-vehicle sales were up 4.7 percent to 126,513.
The company's average used-vehicle sales price grew 2.9 percent to $20,581. The average gross profit per used vehicle was $2,183 in the quarter, compared with $2,179 in the year-earlier period.
The company's auto finance income increased 4.1 percent to $114.1 million.
CarMax CEO Bill Nash said the company's omnichannel retail effort remains on track to be available to most of its customers by the end of fiscal 2020.
"We made significant progress on the roll-out of our omni-channel experience, and we remain confident that this is the future of car buying," Nash said in an earnings release. "This experience, which allows customers to move seamlessly between online channels and physical locations, is now offered to approximately one-third of our customer base."