CarMax plans bonuses for 22,000 employees to reward pandemic efforts

Used-car retailer CarMax on Wednesday said it will give bonuses to 22,000 employees.

The company says full-time workers will get $500 and part-time associates will get $250 in recognition of their efforts "to provide excellent customer service and introduce new innovative offerings" in a year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonuses will be included in employees' paychecks March 12. Employees hired as of March 1, 2020, are eligible for the full bonus. Those hired after that date will get prorated bonuses.

CarMax, the nation's largest used-vehicle retailer, said the bonuses were going to more than 80 percent of its employees.

"No one could have forecasted the challenges that we all faced," CarMax CEO Bill Nash said in a statement. "Our associates have worked tirelessly to take care of each other and our customers, and this reward is in appreciation of their efforts."

CarMax reported it had 220 used-vehicle locations in the U.S. as of its quarterly report in December.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fuccillo Automotive employee arrested on suspicion of stealing $1 million
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Fuccillo Automotive employee arrested on suspicion of stealing $1 million
Fuccillo Automotive employee arrested on suspicion of stealing $1 million
Sonic Automotive CEO David Smith indicted on 4 charges; court case moves forward
Sonic Automotive CEO David Smith indicted on 4 charges; court case moves forward
Ohio lawmaker proposes direct-sales allowance for Lordstown Motors
Ohio lawmaker proposes direct-sales allowance for Lordstown Motors
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive