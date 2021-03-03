CarMax plans bonuses for 22,000 employees to reward pandemic efforts

Used-car retailer CarMax on Wednesday said it will give bonuses to 22,000 employees.

The company says full-time workers will get $500 and part-time associates will get $250 in recognition of their efforts "to provide excellent customer service and introduce new innovative offerings" in a year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonuses will be included in employees' paychecks March 12. Employees hired as of March 1, 2020, are eligible for the full bonus. Those hired after that date will get prorated bonuses.

CarMax, the nation's largest used-vehicle retailer, said the bonuses were going to more than 80 percent of its employees.

"No one could have forecasted the challenges that we all faced," CarMax CEO Bill Nash said in a statement. "Our associates have worked tirelessly to take care of each other and our customers, and this reward is in appreciation of their efforts."