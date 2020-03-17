CarMax closes 5 stores in Calif. under county mandate

Five CarMax dealerships in California have closed until April 7 to follow county requirements amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, while some dealerships across the U.S. are shutting at least parts of their stores as the number of U.S. coronavirus cases and deaths continues to climb.

Used-vehicle giant CarMax said in an update Monday that it would close stores in Pleasanton, Freemont, San Jose, Colma and Pleasant Hill beginning Tuesday. The company said the majority of its 215 nationwide stores remain open.

"We've put measures in place to reduce the risk of exposure and further spread of COVID-19 in our communities," CarMax said in a statement. "We will continue to actively monitor developments and governmental guidance and will take action to reduce the spread of the virus."

The counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda, plus the city of Berkeley, have issued a shelter-at-home order effective Tuesday until April 7, according to a memo from the California New Car Dealers Association. The order requires nonessential businesses in those counties to close. The association said auto repair is listed as an essential business, so dealership service and parts operations should remain open.

Penske Automotive Group spokesman Anthony Pordon said Tuesday in an email that the nation’s second largest new-vehicle retailer has had to close dealerships in Bergen County, N.J., and in northern California to comply with local restrictions. It was not immediately clear how many Penske stores have closed.

It was not immediately clear how other new-vehicle retailers are dealing with the order.

Two Toyota stores near Los Angeles also have closed as a precaution .

Meanwhile, other dealerships across the country are closing at least part of their operations. The coronavirus as of Tuesday morning has infected 4,482 people in 49 states , with 86 deaths.

Many dealership groups remain open for business. AutoNation Inc., the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer, said Tuesday that its stores remained open nationally. Chief Marketing Officer Marc Cannon said AutoNation at certain stores is implementing home delivery for customers.

The Jim Shorkey Auto Group in Irwin, Pa., in a Facebook message Monday , said it was shifting vehicle sales to over the phone and Internet only.

"To support our communities in slowing the spread of COVID-19, our in-store sales operations will be closed until further notice," according to the message.

Jim Shorkey, with 10 stores, said that it would continue to serve guests that require an essential vehicle purchase, but it asked that nonessential purchases be delayed to help "delay the spread of COVID-19," according to the message.

The dealership group said it is staffing service departments with limited staff "to ensure that our customers and community members who still have to go to work every day will have access to our service teams." It also plans to offer loaner vehicles to people who need them.

Executives with Jim Shorkey could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

David Muller contributed to this report.