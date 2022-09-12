Carlock Automotive buys Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen-Volvo dealerships

Carlock Automotive Group of Nashville has expanded its presence in Alabama, buying three dealerships in Mobile from Rogelio Tovar of Gulf Coast Auto Group.

Eric Shepherd, vice president of operations for Carlock Automotive Group, said owner Clay Carlock bought Audi Mobile, Porsche Mobile and Volkswagen-Volvo Cars Mobile Sept. 1. The store names remain, he said.

"We're really excited about the entire Alabama-Tennessee market, from Nashville down to Mobile," Shepherd told Automotive News, adding that the transaction "made perfect sense" for the group.

With the acquisition, Carlock now has its first Audi dealership and expands its holdings to three Volkswagen, two Volvo and two Porsche stores, Shepherd said. The group plans to remodel the Volkswagen showroom in 2023, he added.

The acquisition follows Carlock's May purchase of Freedom Honda in Birmingham, Ala., from Victory Automotive Group, a store it renamed Carlock Honda.