Carl Beck, longtime Florida dealer, dies from COVID

Carl Beck, the founder of a group of five new-car dealerships in Florida, died on Aug. 11 while hospitalized for complications from COVID-19. He was 81.

Beck founded Beck Automotive Group in Palatka, Fla., in 1978.The group's stores, located throughout the Putnam County region, sell Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Nissan vehicles.

Beck was fully vaccinated before he contracted COVID-19.

He was born in 1940 in Indianapolis to Marie Eckstein Beck and Carl Beck Sr. He attended elementary school and high school in the city and later attended Xavier University in Cincinnati, where he studied science, business, management and marketing. He also served for a short time in the U.S. Navy.

According to his official obituary, Beck was predeceased by his parents; his life partner, Daryl Younker; and by his nephew and godson, David Beck Jr.

He has three surviving siblings: a sister, Janice, and two brothers, Steven and David. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also surviving are his dogs; River, Beauregard and Buster.

A private mass for Beck's family, close friends and business associates was held on Aug. 13 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Palatka. A second service was held Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Beck was buried in Calvary Cemetery on the south side of Indianapolis.

Beck requested any donations be made to Putnam County's S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue in lieu of flowers. Beck regularly donated to the organization and held events to raise money for it, S.A.F.E. founder Robin Kantner told The St. Augustine Record.