Car detailing contractors involved in shooting at Georgia Hyundai dealership

A man was shot Wednesday in the parking lot of a Hyundai dealership in northern Georgia, reportedly as a result of an argument with another man.

Police say the 24-year-old was shot inside a vehicle at Shottenkirk Hyundai in Canton. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not released.

An unharmed woman was also found in the vehicle when police arrived.

Shottenkirk Automotive Group confirmed both men were part of a third-party car detailer business contracted by the dealership and that the group had ended business with the company as a result of the shooting. Neither the group nor the dealership would confirm the company's name at time of publication.

Kevon Phillip Duffus, 30, was detained and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

An investigation concluded that an argument between Duffus and the other man led to the shooting.

There was no immediate comment from Hyundai Motor America.

Shottenkirk Automotive Group ranks No. 99 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 10,405 new vehicles in 2021.