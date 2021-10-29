Workplace flexibility can boost diversity

Offering flexibility to employees and listening to their needs are places to start for dealerships looking to foster a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion.

For dealerships seeking to foster a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, offering flexibility to employees and listening to their needs are places to start.

Take Erikka Tiffani Wells, sales manager at Volkswagen of Marion in Illinois, for example.

Wells, who had been working in the Atlanta area, was approached by the Volkswagen store's general manager via Facebook about coming to work at the southern Illinois dealership.

"At the time, I can't say that I truly had an interest," Wells said during an Automotive News Retail Forum: Dealer Discussions panel last week. "Atlanta is an aggressive market, the used cars were doing great, [I was] making some of the best money I've ever made in my career."

But the general manager was persistent, Wells recalled, and asked her what was important to her.

DE&I tips

Here are some tips from Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement CEO Cheryl Thompson on bringing diversity, equity and inclusion to the workplace:

  • Be intentional in expanding the talent pool
  • Educate on conscious and unconscious bias
  • Use mentoring as a win-win
  • Encourage leaders to be sponsors
  • Challenge your own biases
  • Your culture is defined by the worst behavior you tolerate
  • Remain flexible
Wells: Workers’ priorities matter

"She found a niche that ended up becoming bigger than any pay plan I could have ever written out," Wells said. "And that was for flexibility for my family."

For Wells, being at the dealership 10 to 12 hours a day was taxing and exhausting. Her children were taking classes and doing homework at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was so hard to balance that," Wells said. "And she basically asked me, 'If I could give you work-life balance and I could give you the flexibility that you're looking for, would you reconsider?' "

Wells did and ended up taking the job, which she's been in for about two months now.

Thompson: Need to do even better

Cheryl Thompson, CEO at the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement, echoed the importance of flexibility in today's workplace.

"I was a young single mother for many years, and I just always wanted that flexibility," Thompson said. "You would think it's not that hard. But I think that people get stuck in their ways. They have always been used to doing things a certain way and it's difficult to change, and we're pushing against the status quo. I'm thrilled that's the silver lining that the pandemic gave us. I just really hope that we don't have amnesia and that we're able to bring this flexibility forward and do even better when we can be intentional about it."

Offering flexibility could also be a solution to a longtime industry pain point: a shortage of technicians.

Thompson pointed out that just 1 percent of dealership technicians were female, according to the 2019 NADA Workforce Study. And as dealerships across the country face a tightening labor market, hiring more female technicians could be an opportunity for change.

"Let me just say this: Opportunity, opportunity, opportunity and flexibility, flexibility, flexibility," said Myra Dandridge, the National Automobile Dealers Association's executive director of external affairs and public policy.

Dandridge: Do more for women.

"I think that those are two very important words when we're talking about growing the female base of technicians that we have, because there is opportunity there but we can do better and we are doing better. We should create and develop apprenticeship programs that are just for women so that they are able to come in and to learn the business, advance in the business as well, and also, more importantly, to make sure that the schedules are flexible and also to make sure that there is equity and parity in the pay structure for women."

Listening — whether during an interview or in everyday settings with employees — is important, panelists said.

"I think sometimes we don't listen to people enough," said Fernando Varela, CEO of Varela Auto Group in Texas. "If you have a job posting, you have in your mind what you're looking for real quick. And you tend to discard people pretty fast. Sometimes you don't see their personality. They might not have the qualifications for the job you're looking [for], so you don't listen to what they're trying to tell you and you dismiss them."

Varela: “We don’t listen ... enough.”

Varela said listening to people and spending more time getting to know them as individuals is something his group is trying to implement.

Wells said employers need to understand that employees are driven by different priorities, much like how customers have different reasons for a vehicle purchase.

"When we start listening to them, having empathy and figuring out what is important to them, then we'll be able to speak to them more authentically and being able to have those employees bring their best selves," Wells said.

