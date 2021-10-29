Workplace flexibility can boost diversity

For dealerships seeking to foster a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, offering flexibility to employees and listening to their needs are places to start.

Take Erikka Tiffani Wells, sales manager at Volkswagen of Marion in Illinois, for example.

Wells, who had been working in the Atlanta area, was approached by the Volkswagen store's general manager via Facebook about coming to work at the southern Illinois dealership.

"At the time, I can't say that I truly had an interest," Wells said during an Automotive News Retail Forum: Dealer Discussions panel last week. "Atlanta is an aggressive market, the used cars were doing great, [I was] making some of the best money I've ever made in my career."

But the general manager was persistent, Wells recalled, and asked her what was important to her.