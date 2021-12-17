Buy-sell frenzy set to continue into 2022

Dealerships have traded hands at a heightened level and have commanded all-time-high prices in 2021, especially as the second half of the year comes to a close — trends primed to carry over into 2022, buy-sell experts say.

"We saw a ramp-up in closings starting in Q3 and we expect Q4 to knock the ball out of the park in terms of the number of franchises that trade hands," said Erin Kerrigan, managing director at Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side firm Irvine, Calif.

Kerrigan Advisors estimated in its third- quarter Blue Sky Report that dealership transactions increased 11 percent to 81 from a year earlier, and from 58 transactions in 2019. Transactions, as counted by Kerrigan Advisors, can be single- or multiple-store deals.