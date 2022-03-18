Car dealers wary of Joe Biden's direction on autos

As 2022 progresses, Biden is faced with multiple crises, from Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine to skyrocketing prices on consumer goods and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain bottlenecks.

"If it hadn't been for the chip shortage, I think the Biden administration would have already put the auto industry into a recession," one survey respondent wrote.

"I believe he has had a negative effect, and it will continue to be a 'wait and see' with many tax issues looming over us," another said.

A majority of respondents also said they don't support Biden's goal for half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2030 to be zero-emission, which includes battery-electrics, plug-in hybrids and fuel cells.

Major automakers including the Detroit 3, Toyota Motor North America and Volkswagen Group of America announced their support of that goal, but some dealership executives are doubtful.

One respondent said the 50 percent goal is too aggressive and, instead, expects the market will only be at 20 percent by 2030. Others said the goal isn't feasible and to just let automakers decide what to produce and consumers decide what to buy.

"I can appreciate wanting to go green and do things like that but, in my opinion, they're almost trying to force the electrification process," Paul Tracy, owner of Auto Wholesale, a used-car dealership in Wilmington, N.C., told Automotive News.

"I think the biggest problem is they're trying to put the cart before the horse," he said. "The infrastructure is not there, and there's no system of how people with electric vehicles are going to help take care of the roads."