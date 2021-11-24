Dealers expect acquisitions to continue, survey finds

More than three-quarters of dealers said they plan to buy one or more dealerships in the next year — a sign that the hot buy-sell market is likely to continue into 2022, with next year's transaction totals likely to exceed 2021's record pace, according to a survey by Kerrigan Advisors.
The third annual Kerrigan Dealer Survey of more than 825 dealers from June to October also found that just 3 percent of dealers plan to sell one or more stores in the next 12 months and 20 percent expect to remain the same size.