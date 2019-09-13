Calif. lawmakers OK exemption to data law for recalls

California lawmakers approved an exception to a new state data privacy law set to take effect next year that would allow auto dealers and manufacturers to notify customers if their vehicle is subject to warranty or recall.

The California State Assembly on Thursday adopted Senate amendments to AB 1146, introduced by state Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto. It was the final procedural vote before the bill goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for consideration.

The California New Car Dealers Association proposed the bill to add a narrow carve-out to the California Consumer Privacy Act. Under the law, effective Jan. 1, consumers will have the right to request that a business share the personal information it collects about them and the purpose for collecting that data, as well as to opt out of the sale of their information and to request that a business delete their records.

AB 1146, if enacted, would limit the exemption for dealers and manufacturers to the sale and deletion of data. Auto dealers and manufacturers only would be allowed to share vehicle and owner information — including the VIN, make and model, odometer reading and the name and contact information of the registered owner — as it relates to repairing a vehicle that is under a warranty or recall.

Automakers are required under federal law to notify customers when their vehicles are being recalled.

"If a consumer, maybe for perfectly good reasons, wants to opt out or have their information deleted, how is the automaker going to contact them if there's a recall?" Brian Maas, president of the California New Car Dealers Association, told Automotive News. "That's a real problem, and it potentially implicates the safety of the consumer [and] driver, let alone all other motorists or pedestrians."

Businesses required to comply with California's law are those that have more than $25 million in gross annual revenue; buy, sell or share personal data of at least 50,000 consumers, households or devices; and/or earn at least half of their annual revenue from the sale of consumer data.

Dealers and their software vendors are studying the law to understand how they will comply, given the amount of personal information they collect and keep about their customers that won't qualify for the recall or warranty exemption.

Friday is the last day California lawmakers can pass bills before the Legislature adjourns until January. Newsom has until Oct. 13 to sign or veto bills.