Calif. data law could send dealers scrambling

"The succinct duty that dealers really need to get a grip on in the next few months is they have to map this information. They've got to know where it's going," Miller said. "You can't comply with the obligation unless you know where it's going in the first place."

If customers ask a dealership to delete their information, all other parties that have access must also delete it.

Vendors are willing to work with dealers, said Meghan Musselman, partner at Hudson Cook, but "they can only provide solutions with respect to the information that they have, and dealers are using multiple systems or multiple service providers. They're going to have to figure out how to coordinate all of that information and turn it into a singular response to the consumer."

There's no quick solution to developing a data strategy, said Helion's Mason. The project could take several months. Even dealers starting now are coming in late and will likely find that complying with the act is more complicated than they expected, he said.

"There's no magic pill," Mason said. "Some dealers might be under the impression that they can buy a piece of data-mapping software and somehow plug it in and press a button. That's not the case."

Dealers should tap their resources, such as the California New Car Dealers Association and their own lawyers, general counsels and compliance officers. They should also appoint an internal gatekeeper to track the store's data access and sharing, said Cliff.

"That gatekeeper would basically control and have knowledge as to what vendor is getting what information and what customer is now seeking information," she said.