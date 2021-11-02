Ganley, Tasca and Corwin auto groups acquire dealerships

Dealerships acquired in Ohio, Florida, Washington

Three auto retailers last month acquired dealerships in the Midwest, South and West in separate transactions.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic and an import mass-market brand. At least one deal involved a dealership group ranked on Automotive News' top 150 dealership groups list.

Ganley growth in Ohio

Ken Ganley and his growing Ganley Auto Group further added to their foothold in Northeast Ohio last month with the purchase of Don Joseph Toyota in Kent, Ohio.

Ganley, CEO of Ganley Auto, of Brecksville, Ohio, on Thursday, Oct. 28 bought the dealership from owners and father-daughter duo Jeff Joseph and Jessica Joseph. The Toyota store was founded in 1964 by Don Joseph, Jeff's father and Jessica's grandfather.

The store was renamed Toyota of Kent. Kent is southeast of Cleveland and northeast of Akron.

"We love Toyota," Ken Ganley told Automotive News. "It's my third Toyota store and it's just a very easy fit for us — just from personnel wise and being in our backyard in northern Ohio."

Ganley Auto now has 45 dealerships across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida. It ranks No. 14 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 35,430 new vehicles in 2020.

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.

Tasca grows in Florida

Tasca Automotive Group of Cranston, R.I., expanded its presence in Florida last month when it bought two Buick-GMC stores.

Tasca on Oct. 18 bought Dick Norris Buick-GMC Clearwater and Dick Norris Buick-GMC Palm Harbor — both in the Tampa region — from Dick Norris and Doug Norris.

The stores were renamed Tasca Buick-GMC Clearwater and Tasca Buick-GMC Palm Harbor.

"These dealerships are a perfect complement to our existing Buick and GMC franchises in Florida," Carl Tasca Jr. of the Tasca Automotive Group, said in a statement. "We welcome the teams to the Tasca family and look forward to serving their loyal customers with integrity and honesty."

The Tasca group has a Buick-GMC dealership in Melbourne, Fla., southeast of Orlando. The family-owned group, founded in 1943 by Bob Tasca Sr., also has dealerships in Illinois, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to its website.

The Norris family, which had been selling cars in Florida since the late 1980s, opted to sell the dealerships to focus on other business interests including continuing to operate a boat company and car wash, according to a news release from The Presidio Group. That's the investment banking and buy-sell advisory firm in Denver and Atlanta, which advised the seller in the transaction.

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups

Washington acquisition for Corwin Automotive

Corwin Automotive Group of Fargo, N.D., acquired Gus Johnson Ford in Spokane Valley, Wash., on Oct. 18, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Corwin Automotive and operating partner Mario Wierzchowski bought the dealership from Gus Johnson, according to the newspaper.

The dealership was renamed Corwin Ford Spokane. Wierzchowski also is a partner at Corwin Ford Tri-Cities in Pasco, Wash., according to the dealership's website.

Corwin Automotive now has 12 franchised dealerships and one used-vehicle store across Idaho, Montana, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota and Washington, according to its website. In 2020, the group bought Jones West Ford in Reno, Nev.

Corwin Automotive is in its fourth generation of family ownership and was founded in 1914, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dealer anniversaries
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
DEALER_DISCUSSIONS_LOGO-MAIN_i.jpg
Workplace flexibility can boost diversity
For public retailers, low vehicle supply is worrying
For public retailers, low vehicle supply is worrying
Markedcars-MAIN_i.png
Sex trafficking signals? No, just a dealership's paint pen
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive