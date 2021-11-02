Ganley, Tasca and Corwin auto groups acquire dealerships

Three auto retailers last month acquired dealerships in the Midwest, South and West in separate transactions.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic and an import mass-market brand. At least one deal involved a dealership group ranked on Automotive News' top 150 dealership groups list.

Ganley growth in Ohio

Ken Ganley and his growing Ganley Auto Group further added to their foothold in Northeast Ohio last month with the purchase of Don Joseph Toyota in Kent, Ohio.

Ganley, CEO of Ganley Auto, of Brecksville, Ohio, on Thursday, Oct. 28 bought the dealership from owners and father-daughter duo Jeff Joseph and Jessica Joseph. The Toyota store was founded in 1964 by Don Joseph, Jeff's father and Jessica's grandfather.

The store was renamed Toyota of Kent. Kent is southeast of Cleveland and northeast of Akron.

"We love Toyota," Ken Ganley told Automotive News. "It's my third Toyota store and it's just a very easy fit for us — just from personnel wise and being in our backyard in northern Ohio."

Ganley Auto now has 45 dealerships across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida. It ranks No. 14 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 35,430 new vehicles in 2020.