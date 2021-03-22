Buy-sell activity to be brisk despite crisis

Opportunities are out there both for dealers looking to expand their footprints and dealers looking to exit the business — particularly those with smaller operations.

The pace of dealership mergers and acquisitions, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, appears primed to continue at a high rate in 2021.

Dealers and a buy-sell adviser said last week during an Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA virtual panel discussion that opportunities are out there both for dealers looking to expand their footprints and dealers looking to exit the business — particularly those with smaller operations.

"It's as active as it's ever been," Joe Serra, president of Serra Automotive in Fenton, Mich., said of the buy-sell market. "And it's in a fashion where the potential sellers are very careful on who they want to interact with and who they want to eventually turn over their treasured asset to, their family. And so we're seeing a lot of activity."

Serra: COVID got dealers thinking

For some dealers, the pandemic might have sped up their decision to sell, Serra noted.

"COVID just got us all thinking," he said. "And so maybe a few potential dealers that maybe weren't going to sell for a year or two or three or four maybe have moved it forward, and rightfully so."

Tolga Batir, president of Grey Wolf Automotive Group in Deland, Fla., said two types of stores are available — high-volume megastores or smaller single-point stores "because it's getting really hard to run a single-point dealership these days."

But the stores "in the middle, those are pretty much kept to the side because the business was really good last year," Batir said.

Ahmad: Focus is on store prices

Farid Ahmad, CEO of Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions based in Toronto, said 2020 was his company's biggest year in terms of completing transactions, and he believes 2021 will top that.

Dealers who own one to five stores have three choices, Ahmad said, and the pandemic has only crystallized those options.

"Their choices are very simple," he said. "They either fix what they have, they keep what they have or they sell."

Ahmad said his company's "very large" valuation department is working with a lot of dealers right now who are evaluating whether selling is viable for them today and looking at how high a price their stores would command.Batir said Grey Wolf Automotive will acquire more stores. He estimates the group could double in size from four to eight stores in 2021.

"Our group likes the stores that are mom and pops that [the owners] either are retiring or are just tired of going through the cycle in the dealership world," Batir said. "There's quite a few opportunities out there."

Beyond those looking to retire, other dealers who have made good money over the years are considering whether their store valuations have risen as high as is possible, he said.

"So they're cashing out," Batir said.

Dominguez: Key is having people

Ivette Dominguez, president of Alpine Buick-GMC outside of Denver and owner of several other stores, said her group aims to grow.

"We also look for opportunities that are maybe not operating to their potential, maybe not currently making dollars that we'd be looking at," Dominguez said. "So that's what we're looking for in our particular group."

One critical component to the buy-sell market is people, the panelists said.

"To grow, you need three things," Serra said. "You need opportunity, you need capital and you need people. People is the most important."

Batir: Getting right employees in right stores

Batir said that challenges in getting the right employees for the right store are the only thing that can impede his group from being more active in the buy-sell space.

"Probably the hardest thing to do right now is to find the right person for the right store," Batir said. "As long as we figure that out, and we have the right people, there's nothing else that will stop us from acquiring any more stores this year."

Dominguez agreed.

"Obviously, if you have the capital, that's great," she said. "But it's really about the people and doing your best to grow your people along the way so you do have people to put in these stores once you acquire them. Because it [makes] no sense, doing this big growth strategy, and then not having the people to put in place."

