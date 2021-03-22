Buy-sell activity to be brisk despite crisis

Farid Ahmad, CEO of Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions based in Toronto, said 2020 was his company's biggest year in terms of completing transactions, and he believes 2021 will top that.

Dealers who own one to five stores have three choices, Ahmad said, and the pandemic has only crystallized those options.

"Their choices are very simple," he said. "They either fix what they have, they keep what they have or they sell."

Ahmad said his company's "very large" valuation department is working with a lot of dealers right now who are evaluating whether selling is viable for them today and looking at how high a price their stores would command.Batir said Grey Wolf Automotive will acquire more stores. He estimates the group could double in size from four to eight stores in 2021.

"Our group likes the stores that are mom and pops that [the owners] either are retiring or are just tired of going through the cycle in the dealership world," Batir said. "There's quite a few opportunities out there."

Beyond those looking to retire, other dealers who have made good money over the years are considering whether their store valuations have risen as high as is possible, he said.

"So they're cashing out," Batir said.