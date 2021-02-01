Buick-GMC dealers excited by new products

After significant product launches and redesigns in 2020, Buick-GMC dealers are eager for this year's wave of big-ticket vehicles: GMC's electric Hummer pickup and Buick's redesigned Envision compact crossover.

When GMC unveiled the Hummer supertruck, "people were blown away," said Todd Ingersoll, chairman of the Buick-GMC National Dealer Council and CEO of Ingersoll Automotive.

Reservations for the pickup filled up within minutes, GMC has said. The pickup is slated to go on sale late this year.

"It's great to be at the forefront of the first supertruck ever to come to market," Ingersoll said.

The Envision compact crossover, imported from China, has started to arrive at dealerships. The Envision, which is available in the Avenir trim for the first time, is larger than the previous generation and offers more safety features and infotainment options.

Last year, dealers were excited about the redesigned GMC Yukon SUV and the new Buick Encore GX. GMC sold 24,759 Yukons in the fourth quarter, up 18 percent from the year earlier.

"That's a great example of GM's not only design prowess but their engineering prowess and them absolutely taking complete ownership of a segment and a market. They are the best of the best when it comes to large SUVs," said Ingersoll, who owns three dealerships selling General Motors brands in New York and Connecticut.