Bob Johnson Auto Group buys Dorschel Automotive Group

Bob Johnson Auto Group has acquired Dorschel Automotive Group, adding eight new brands to its portfolio in a deal the Rochester, N.Y., group expects will boost annual revenue by $350 million.

The transaction, which closed June 21, included Dorschel Toyota, Mini of Rochester, Alfa Romeo-Maserati of Rochester, Dorschel Infiniti and Dorschel Lexus-Kia-Volkswagen-Nissan, all in Rochester, said Greg Stahl, co-owner of Bob Johnson Auto Group. The deal also included used vehicle-only stores, he said. Terms weren't released.

"The group fits nicely with ours as it adds eight franchises that we did not have with locations central to our current dealerships," Stahl said in an email.

Stahl said the group's annual revenue now will reach $1.4 billion.

The growing retailer now has more than 1,200 employees at 22 locations. It also sells Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Mazda vehicles.

Last month, the Bob Johnson group purchased Patrick Buick-GMC in Henrietta, N.Y., from the Mulvihill family. The store has been renamed Bob Johnson Buick-GMC South. And in September, it bought three Watertown, N.Y., dealerships (Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, Ford and Volkswagen) and a Chevrolet-Buick store in Pulaski, N.Y., from Prime Automotive Group.

The Dorschel group dates to the mid-1940s, when John Dorschel founded the family-owned business by opening a Hudson dealership in Rochester. The group featured a "clear.simple.different" philosophy, launched in 2009, when it transitioned to a one-price, single-point-of-contact strategy in its stores.

"After 74 years on the Rochester automotive scene, the Dorschel family is exiting the car business, having sold our company and facilities to the Bob Johnson Auto Group," Dorschel President Rick Dorschel said in a statement. "It is with deep gratitude that the Dorschel family thanks all of our staff (past and present), customers, vendors, and the Rochester community at large, for their loyalty, consideration, support and friendship for three-quarters of a century."

No brokers were used in the transactions, Stahl said.