Bob Brockman's health deteriorated following 14-day hospital stay, attorneys say

Lawyers for Bob Brockman say the former Reynolds and Reynolds Co. CEO's health has continued to decline, citing a hospitalization last month for illnesses they say could affect his cognitive abilities while awaiting a judge's decision on whether he is competent to stand trial on federal tax evasion charges.

The additional information about Brockman's health came in a federal court filing Monday. Brockman, 80, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 18 with a urinary tract infection, pneumonia and sepsis, his lawyers wrote in the filing. He could not swallow and required a feeding tube, they wrote.

His attorneys wrote that he was being released after a 14-day stay at the hospital at the time of the filing, which appeared in public court records Monday.

"While it is too soon to determine the cognitive impact that these medical events may have, sepsis in particular can trigger delirium and accelerate cognitive decline," his lawyers wrote.

A message seeking additional comment was sent to Brockman's attorneys Tuesday.

The defense's filing follows prosecutors' own recent court filing asking U.S. District Judge George Hanks Jr. to set aside information Brockman's attorneys submitted about Brockman's health following a November competency hearing to determine whether Brockman is able to assist in his defense. Brockman was indicted in October 2020 on charges of tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering and evidence tampering and pleaded not guilty.

Hanks has not yet issued a decision about Brockman's competency.

Prosecutors have contended that Brockman is malingering, or faking his symptoms to avoid prosecution. Brockman's attorneys say he has dementia that is progressive and incurable, and that his cognitive abilities have declined since the competency hearing last fall.

"Mr. Brockman is not, as the government contends, malingering. He is a very sick man, whose physical health is deteriorating, and whose dementia is accelerating," his lawyers wrote in Monday's filing. "Mr. Brockman's current cognitive condition is not merely relevant, it is the sole issue before the Court in this case."

Prosecutors have not yet filed a response. The Justice Department declined to comment Tuesday.