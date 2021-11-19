Debate at Bob Brockman hearing: Competent to stand trial or not?

In opening statements, lawyers for the government and for Brockman outlined contrasting positions about whether Brockman is competent to assist in his defense.

Prosecutors said Brockman's case demonstrates "the extraordinary lengths that a man is willing to go to evade accountability." They added Brockman had both the motivation and capacity to fake his symptoms. Understanding that requires examining the evidence against him in the broader criminal case, they said, as well as examining the dual images that Brockman presented to doctors and to the world as CEO of the privately held dealership management system provider.

Brockman lawyer Kathy Keneally said past activities aren't indicative of whether Brockman is currently able to assist in his defense.

"There's only one issue before the court at this hearing: Can Bob Brockman today understand criminal proceedings that have been brought against him and assist his counsel in his defense?" Keneally said. "Does Bob have the sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyers with a reasonable degree of rational understanding? Can Bob today and going forward participate in a meaningful way in his defense? He cannot."