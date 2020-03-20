BMW launches sweeping relief plan for N.A. dealerships

BMW of North America has instituted a sweeping relief plan to help its U.S. dealers preserve liquidity and prop up the balance sheet as the coronavirus contagion empties showrooms and service drives.

The package includes financial incentives, relaxed performance objectives and loan payment relief. It is similar to dealer-focused plans instituted by Nissan , Mercedes-Benz and other automakers .

The challenge facing the auto industry is "unprecedented," CEO Bernhard Kuhnt told dealers in a note late Thursday evening obtained by Automotive News.

"Safeguarding our business and the ... retail network, while helping to ensure that you have the necessary support and working capital to navigate this uncertainty, is our primary focus," Kuhnt said.

A BMW spokesman could not be reached late Thursday.