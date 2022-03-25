BMW dealership interiors will be upgraded

"There's a fundamental customer perspective that once you go in the showroom, it is an uncomfortable experience."

BMW's future showrooms will feature fewer cars, and each model will have a display with loungelike seating, unique lighting elements and premium furnishings.

"It's more like a five-star hospitality [suite] than a typical showroom," Bugbee said. "We want to emulate the ease, transparency and convenience of the online experience and duplicate that in-store."

About 25 BMW dealerships are in early planning to update to the new design. Nearly a third of the brand's 350 U.S. stores will renovate their spaces over the next few years.

Automakers are keen to replicate Tesla's no-pressure experience that sharply contrasts with the high-pressure sales tactics associated with the franchised dealership model.