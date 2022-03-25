BMW dealership interiors will be upgraded

BMW National Dealer Forum Chairman David Sloane said the "modern, boutiquelike" design seeks to transform the dealership into a conversational space.
"Manufacturers are bringing greater sensibility to their facility upgrade programs," said Sloane, president of Sloane Automotive Group in suburban Philadelphia. "There's more thought and willingness in seeking input from retailers about what makes sense and what doesn't."
BMW last updated its store design nearly a decade ago. Referred to as Future Retail, that concept emphasized open space, glass and natural light.
The latest concept puts the spotlight on BMW's sedans and crossovers.
"The focus is on the product presentation," Bugbee said. "The car is the star."
Dealer Mark Smith described the new design as "warm and colorful" — giving the showroom the feel of an "eclectic hotel lobby."
"The customer is expecting something new and different," said Smith, president of Principle Auto in San Antonio, which operates two BMW stores. "I applaud BMW for thinking about the customer experience."