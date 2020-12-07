Biggest non-safety change for dealerships in the pandemic: Employee work flexibility

The virus is once again surging across the country, but auto retailing has rebounded since the spring. The recovery has meant some dealerships reevaluated some of the flexible arrangements. Some respondents to the Automotive News survey reported challenges with remote work and said the situation improved when employees were back under one roof.
BDC staffers at DCH Montclair Acura in New Jersey were able to take calls and wrangle leads from home, said Tim Hlavenka, general manager.
"It worked well for the most part," Hlavenka said in the Automotive News survey. "The only challenge was on pre-owned vehicles when consumers had a specific question on features or wanted a specific picture of the vehicle that wasn't available online."
Some members of the digital marketing team at My Auto Import Center in Muskegon, Mich., worked remotely for a temporary period but were brought back after state restrictions were lifted and safety measures were put in place, said Maria Secord, the group's community relations manager.
"We believe that all of us being under one roof encourages a sense of teamwork and ownership of our success," Secord said in the survey.
But at other stores, working from home is still going strong.
Sunrise Chevrolet in Glendale Heights, Ill., has had a service representative, a fleet and inventory manager and a warranty administrator all doing their jobs remotely during the pandemic.
"It has worked out great," store General Manager Dan Schomer said in the Automotive News survey.
The warranty administrator is once again working in the store, but Schomer said the other two positions "will remain remote as long as they need to be and possibly permanently."