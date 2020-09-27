Big-ticket car dealers adjust to tight new, used inventories

At the nation's franchised ultraluxury and exotic dealerships, new vehicles usually are the stars of the showroom. But with the new-vehicle production pipeline squeezed by COVID-19, 2020 has been anything but ordinary for elite brands.

Inventories are tight, used models are commanding higher prices and service has taken on even greater importance.

"Inventory levels are at a 12-to-15-day supply, where we like them to be at 45-to-60-day, so we're woefully out of stock," Robert DiStanislao, president of RDS Automotive Group, said of the brands he sells.

His used-vehicle inventories also are lower than he'd like.