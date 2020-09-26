Big Jeep store opens after pandemic changes sales scene

Construction delays scuttled Kelly Automotive Group's plan to open a sprawling new Jeep store on 6 acres near Boston last fall. The group then hoped to have the dealership up and running in time for the big Presidents' Day weekend, but it still wasn't ready.

The postponements turned out to have some benefits.

Not only did the Lynnfield, Mass., store avoid a head-on collision with the pandemic in the spring, but the 10-month setback let the dealership tailor its layout for the COVID-19 era, allowing for more spacing in the sales and service areas. Spreading things out led to some spots being turned into working spaces that weren't originally planned to be.