Bernie Moreno sells last dealership, looks to acquire again

Just weeks after selling his last dealership, Bernie Moreno — who three years ago had a sour outlook on the future of the dealership business — says he misses auto retail and wants a part in the next chapter.

Moreno, a former U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio, on Aug. 16, with a partner, sold his last dealership, an Infiniti store in Coral Gables, Fla., to Dennis & Co. Auto Group.

At one point in the mid-2010s, Moreno, 55, owned 15 dealerships. By the end of the decade, he had sold most of them to focus on the tech industry.

In April 2021, he announced a bid to run for the U.S. Senate in Ohio. In February, he stepped down from a crowded primary race after talking with former President Donald Trump.