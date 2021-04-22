Banister Automotive acquires original Sheehy dealership

Virginia dealer Dan Banister has expanded into a new state and added a new brand with his latest acquisition.

Banister acquired Sheehy Ford of Marlow Heights in Maryland on April 13. Terms were not disclosed. The store has been renamed Banister Ford of Marlow Heights.

The Ford store is the third dealership for Banister Automotive. The group also owns Banister Nissan of Chesapeake and Banister Nissan of Norfolk, both located in southeastern Virginia.

Banister said he first met Ford Motor Co. representatives more than 12 years ago through his involvement in the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers.

"Ever since, we've been trying to find the right opportunity for me," he said.

When the Maryland Ford store became available, those reps contacted Banister about a purchase, he said.