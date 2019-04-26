AutoNation's profit slips as per-car margins rise

AutoNation Inc.'s first-quarter net income and revenue slid as new-vehicle sales tumbled, but gross profit rose on the strength of the used-vehicle and parts-and-service business. The nation's largest new-vehicle retailer also said a new effort to improve vehicle margins delivered sharp increases in per-vehicle profitability during the quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., dealership group reported Friday that net income dropped 1.8 percent to $92 million in the quarter, while revenue fell 5.3 percent to $4.98 billion.

Total variable gross profit per vehicle retailed, on a same-store basis, rose 6 percent, a $200 gain, to $3,559 as AutoNation posted improvements in both new- and used-vehicle margins and finance-and-insurance sales. Same-store gross profit per new vehicle retailed rose $134, or 7.5 percent, while the same measurement for used vehicles increased $47 or 3.5 percent, AutoNation said.

"In the first quarter, AutoNation made a strategic decision to focus on new vehicle margins and continued growth in penetration rates" of F&I products, new CEO Carl Liebert said in a statement. Liebert joined the retailer in March, replacing longtime CEO Mike Jackson, who is now executive chairman.

AutoNation said it incurred a $3 million after-tax charge during the quarter related to a restructuring and cost-savings plan announced in January.

Records: Same-store F&I gross profit per vehicle set an all-time company record at $1,904, up 7 percent. Earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.02 was a new record for first-quarter results.

Sales: New-vehicle sales dropped 14 percent to 63,513 vehicles. Used-vehicle sales declined 1.7 percent to 61,171 vehicles.

Same-store sales: New-vehicle sales tumbled 13 percent on a same-store basis to 62,897. That compares with a dip of 3.2 percent in new light-vehicle sales across the U.S. during the first quarter, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Used-vehicle same-store sales declined 0.5 percent to 60,230.

AutoNation ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 310,839 new vehicles in 2018.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive