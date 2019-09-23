AutoNation's new CEO: ‘We'll be opportunistic'

CHICAGO — Cheryl Miller has been in the driver's seat of AutoNation Inc. for two busy months, meeting with employees and shaping the company's strategies.

The former CFO of the nation's largest new-vehicle dealership group took over as CEO on July 22, when the company announced it was replacing industry outsider Carl Liebert, who had been hired just five months earlier. Mike Jackson, who, before Liebert, was the group's longtime CEO, remains executive chairman.

Miller, with 11 years at AutoNation, including the last five as finance chief, spoke here last week at Hireology's Elevate 2019 event, where she offered auto retail recruitment and retention tips. She also sat down with Automotive News to discuss her first 60 days leading AutoNation's 26,000 employees.

Miller, 47, was interviewed by Publisher Jason Stein, Retail Editor Amy Wilson and Staff Reporter Melissa Burden. Edited excerpts:

Q: How have you spent your first 60 days as CEO?

A: I met our field leadership. We did a corporate town hall. I was at the Toyota national dealer meeting. I've been in discussions with our strategic partners, including Waymo. We continue to dig in operationally on the parts and service side of the business and continue great opportunities there. There wasn't an immediate need to go to every store because I'd already been to most of them.

When you visit dealerships now, you're coming from a different position. What is your objective, and how has it changed?

It's had to shift from financial to broader, to making sure I understand the manufacturer relationship. Then, for me, also it's really understanding the parts of the value chain. So at Toyota's national dealer meeting, I went to the 20 Group. I've also had lunch with [JM Family Enterprises CEO] Brent Burns, who was my prior boss. As I am out in stores now, the lens is associate focused. It's always also facility focused and understanding where we are in different states of that, but how do we engage, and how are we serving the customers?

Are you making progress with automakers on eliminating stair- step incentives?

I definitely feel like many manufacturers are focused on customer transparency, and I still think there's a couple that are reliant on them to the detriment of the customer. You continue to have more online and more transparency in other industries and products. And so when you think about pricing and the price confusion stair-steps create, it's still an issue for certain brands.

Are you looking to acquire more stores, more brands?

We like our current mix of import, domestic, premium luxury. We have focused our more recent activity in the parts and service side of the business. We always want to be aware of the landscape, and for the right assets at the right price, we would always need to at least be considering it. We'll be opportunistic. The great thing is, we're investment grade and we've got an awesome balance sheet and money is cheap. So for the right opportunities — be it everything from capital investments to partnerships to M&A to expansion of different things — I think the great thing is we're well positioned. As the opportunities come up, we could if we chose to. And if it's the right opportunity for the business, we can execute.

How is the search for a permanent CFO going?

What we've said is we'll evaluate internal and external candidates. That is in process, and I certainly have a very good feel for that role. Our interim CFO is our current chief accounting officer [Christoper Cade]. Stay tuned for updates on that. Certainly, that's a very important role for the company.

AutoNation started the year trying to boost profits per vehicle, even at the expense of volume. Is that still your strategy?

The way I think of it is focusing on new-vehicle gross. And you want to optimize both for new and used, total variable gross. We're always kind of tweaking the levers of what's the right composition. Sometimes the customer dictates that, depending on preferences and volume, etc. We've had a record first quarter, a record in a year-over-year second quarter. We're always tweaking things along the way, but I feel very good about that direction. I feel very good about the broader strategic direction. We're going to absolutely continue to finish the year with a smart approach to total new-vehicle gross. Sometimes we'll pull those levers back and forth a little, but with the idea of focusing on it.

What are the expansion opportunities for the Waymo partnership? Does it go beyond Phoenix?

Our goal is to be a great provider to them, to bring ideas and to expand with them. We'll continue to match with them as they do things, and if we're fortunate to have the opportunity to do things with them, then we'll do that at their cadence and pace. We started off with the maintenance relationship, and then we've also now done the rider experience with them. We've actually already gone from the one piece of business to the second piece of business, which is currently active in Phoenix.

Can you give an update on AutoNation's investments into online used-car retailer Vroom and used-vehicle buying platform Fair?

With Vroom, it's really a 7 percent investment. I think it's important to have partnerships and have learnings. But from a materiality standpoint, it's pretty small, and we don't have control in that situation.

I put Fair in the camp of a lot of other partnerships that we have: There's things we test; there's things we run.

If you think about everything from Fair and subscription, we're always in the background looking at different partnerships and opportunities. What we don't want to do is not have any visibility or seat at the table to those kinds of things.

So, with Waymo, it's an active partnership that's expanding; with Vroom, a 7 percent investment stake; and then with Fair, we're in the camp of, "You better be out there knowing what other people are doing and what's going on."