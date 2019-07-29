AutoNation's Miller ‘CEO-ready'

Miller: Jackson is a “fantastic resource.”

In February, Cheryl Miller finished as runner-up in the race to replace Mike Jackson as the next leader of AutoNation Inc.

Five months later, Miller is in the driver's seat as CEO of the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer after the company's surprise breakup last week with the outsider it initially picked for the role.

With 11 years at AutoNation, including the last five as CFO, Miller, 47, already has an agenda in mind. While it largely involves executing plans already in place, Miller aims to put her own stamp on the company. And Miller says she won't shy away from pushing back if necessary against Jackson, who remains AutoNation's executive chairman through at least 2021 and whose outsized presence still looms at the company.

"Let's be clear. Mike and I are not always fully aligned on stuff," Miller told Automotive News last week after being named to replace Jackson's initial successor, Carl Liebert, as CEO. "We come to a point of alignment, but that doesn't always mean we have full consensus. If we had full consensus on everything, we're not adding anything to each other."

And when she nudges Jackson, described by one auto industry analyst as the most dominant personality in auto retail, he listens. "Sometimes he says, 'I heard you the first time,' " Miller told analysts last week. "But I tell him the second and third time."
Miller will report to Jackson, who has promised publicly that she will be in charge. Last week he called Miller "CEO-ready, day one."

"She's a winner. She has the confidence. She inspires confidence," said Jackson, 70, who helmed AutoNation for two decades before stepping down as CEO in March. "She's unflappable."

Last week's announcement stunned many in the industry: Miller would replace Liebert, an auto industry outsider AutoNation just months ago had hired away from financial services company USAA for his logistics and digital platforms expertise. (See story above.) But Miller, with nearly 20 years of auto industry experience, had been the company's No. 2 pick in February when Liebert was selected, Jackson said. This time around, she was the board's unanimous choice during a July 22 meeting.

Agenda

Miller says her agenda as CEO includes building on the retailer's core business, growing parts and service, expanding the new branded collision-parts revenue stream, enhancing digital capabilities and planning strategically through potential partnerships.

The first woman to lead a publicly traded dealership group and AutoNation's 26,000 employees told Automotive News that she also wants to expand opportunities for more people like her in the automotive industry.

Cheryl Miller

Age: 47
Previous positions: CFO at AutoNation for 5 1/2 years; treasurer and vice president of investor relations at AutoNation from May 2009 to 2014; vice president and treasurer for JM Family Enterprises; vice president of investor relations and treasury for ION Media Networks; director of corporate finance for Alamo/National Car Rental; manager of structured finance at AutoNation; structured finance manager for Circuit City.
Board experience: Tyson Foods director since 2016; advisory board member for the Florida Institute of CFOs; board member for the Broward Performing Arts Foundation.
Education: Bachelor's degree in finance and business administration from James Madison University.
Hobby: Scuba diving
Sources: AutoNation and LinkedIn

"I would love to see, continue to see increased diversity in automotive. I think we're doing better in that as an industry, but I would love to see us continue to attract additional women, minorities, different ages and types into our business," said Miller, who was born in Puerto Rico and is Hispanic. "It's an amazing, exciting business, and we want to continue to be a broad talent magnet."

Ron Frey, former AutoNation chief strategy officer who left the company in 2015, said Miller will have her own initiatives and won't hesitate to adjust strategy if she sees change is needed.

"I really felt Cheryl should have been the heir apparent from the beginning. She's going to be awesome; she's not a fallback," Frey said. "It's what they should have done in the first place. She's smart; she knows this business in and out."

Miller said she will have regular, but not "hourly," contact with Jackson to advise him on key topics, and she will look to Jackson for assistance, when needed.

"For me, as a first-time CEO, what a fantastic resource to have in house and also someone that you understand their operating style and you understand your relative strength with each other," Miller said.

She and Jackson have similar working styles, Miller said, and both of them understand their roles — he's not running the business day-to-day. She already has had experience with the executive chairman-CEO setup as a board director for Tyson Foods, which operates under that leadership structure.

AutoNation lead independent director Rick Burdick described Miller as an outstanding executive who has led important initiatives for the company.

"We've always viewed her, her scope, her portfolio as broader than just being a CFO," Burdick said. "She knows the business extremely well."

Collaboration

Miller got her start in the auto industry helping set up funding for CarMax in the 1990s when she worked for Circuit City, which launched the used-vehicle retailing giant. She also had stints at car rental brands Alamo/National and JM Family Enterprises, the automotive conglomerate anchored by Southeast Toyota Distributors.

Miller aims to weave her financial background into AutoNation's strategic decision-making. While Miller doesn't have a track record operating dealerships, her first executive move was to promote AutoNation veteran Jim Bender from executive vice president of sales to COO to oversee the stores. Miller said she wants a long-term company executive in that role.

Photo

Miller, who describes her leadership style as being driven and seeking collaboration, expects Bender and other executives to share their opinions.

It's "critically important that you surround yourself with a team of people that will call it like it is," Miller said. "I do that with Mike, and I expect the people on our leadership team to do that with me."

That team will be charged with reaching the right balance on new-vehicle profitability, which is up on a same-store per-vehicle basis by 8.7 percent during the first half of this year. But same-store new-vehicle volume has declined by 11 percent for the same period, much steeper than the overall industry's new-vehicle sales dip of 2.4 percent. Improving customer-facing digital capabilities, including for service and parts, payments and customer-accessible vehicle information, are also key priorities, she said.

Miller's pay has yet to be finalized by the board, but her annual compensation will be "higher than her predecessor, which recognizes her longtime service to the company," said Chief Marketing Officer Marc Cannon. Miller's 2018 base salary was $693,750, and her total compensation, including stock awards and other income, was $2.95 million.

Strategic growth

Miller told Automotive News in 2015 that she aspired to a CEO role.

Now that she's there, Miller intends to expand AutoNation's strategic pursuits.

She had a hand in that by leading AutoNation's partnership with Waymo and also was heavily involved in AutoNation's investment in online used-vehicle retailer Vroom Inc. As CEO, she said, she plans to take a step back and let her team assist with those relationships.

Shaun Stewart, former chief development officer at Waymo who now is CEO of technology incubator New Lab in New York, said he was impressed with Miller as Waymo's partnership with AutoNation developed in 2017.

Stewart said he first dealt with someone else at AutoNation who wasn't timely or responsive and Waymo initially passed on the retailer as it sought a partner for self-driving vehicle maintenance. But after Jackson tapped Miller to lead the effort on the proposal, it was a turnaround, Stewart said.

"Everything was handled at a pretty superior level once it was put in the hands of Cheryl," Stewart told Automotive News. Miller "single-handedly took an opportunity that had slightly strayed away from AutoNation and was heading in a different direction. She was able to immediately kind of pull it back on path."

Mark Walter, CFO for QEP, a Florida flooring company, worked with Miller for four years at JM Family Enterprises, and they've stayed friends. When Walter met Miller, he said, he was immediately struck by her knowledge and intelligence. She has a "deep mix of interpersonal skills, intellect and street smarts," he said, adding she could be assertive and aggressive but also persuasive and compelling.

He called Miller a "great leader and developer of her people" and said her team would work hard for her.

"If history's an indicator of future performance, I think it's a great step for her," Walter said, "and I think [she] will be a great addition to AutoNation."

Amy Wilson contributed to this report.

