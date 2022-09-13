AutoNation sells BMW dealership, its second luxury store divestiture in a month

AutoNation Inc., the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer, on Aug. 30 sold its BMW dealership in Mount Kisco, N.Y., north of New York City, to DARCARS Automotive Group, DARCARS confirmed.

BMW Mount Kisco is the second luxury vehicle dealership sold by AutoNation in August. On Aug. 15 AutoNation sold Audi Owings Mills in Maryland to publicly traded auto retailer Sonic Automotive Inc. AutoNation purchased that dealership in November 2021 as part of a nine-store acquisition from Priority 1 Automotive Group.

This marks the first BMW store for the DARCARS group. The store was renamed DARCARS BMW of Mt. Kisco. DARCARS also has a Lexus dealership in Mount Kisco, astore it acquired in 2020.

"Since we opened our Lexus dealership in Mount Kisco in 2020, we've looked for an opportunity to become a bigger part of this incredible community," DARCARS CEO John Darvish said in a statement. "We want to better serve our employees, customers and supporters in the New York metro market and we are excited to welcome the BMW brand to the DARCARS Automotive Group family."