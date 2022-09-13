AutoNation sells BMW dealership, its second luxury store divestiture in a month

AutoNation sold a BMW dealership in New York last month, marking its second luxury store divestiture in August.

AutoNation Inc., the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer, on Aug. 30 sold its BMW dealership in Mount Kisco, N.Y., north of New York City, to DARCARS Automotive Group, DARCARS confirmed.

BMW Mount Kisco is the second luxury vehicle dealership sold by AutoNation in August. On Aug. 15 AutoNation sold Audi Owings Mills in Maryland to publicly traded auto retailer Sonic Automotive Inc. AutoNation purchased that dealership in November 2021 as part of a nine-store acquisition from Priority 1 Automotive Group.

This marks the first BMW store for the DARCARS group. The store was renamed DARCARS BMW of Mt. Kisco. DARCARS also has a Lexus dealership in Mount Kisco, astore it acquired in 2020.

"Since we opened our Lexus dealership in Mount Kisco in 2020, we've looked for an opportunity to become a bigger part of this incredible community," DARCARS CEO John Darvish said in a statement. "We want to better serve our employees, customers and supporters in the New York metro market and we are excited to welcome the BMW brand to the DARCARS Automotive Group family."

Dealership Buy-SellDealership Buy-Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy-sells and submit details of your deals here.

According to its website, the group also has dealerships in Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia.

DARCARS of Bethesda, Md., ranks No. 29 on the Automotive News list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 26,126 new vehicles in 2021.

AutoNation of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on the list, retailing 262,403 new vehicles last year.

Related Article
Here's our 2022 list of the top U.S. dealership groups
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Massachusetts AG, alliance at odds over next steps in court case on revised ‘right to repair' law
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
MECHANIC-MAIN_i.jpg
Massachusetts AG, alliance at odds over next steps in court case on revised ‘right to repair' law
Carvana
Carvana, Illinois regulators ‘in discussions' about retailer's ability to sell in the state
PorscheMobile-MAIN_i.jpg
Carlock Automotive buys Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen-Volvo dealerships
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-12-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive