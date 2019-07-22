AutoNation promotes Miller to CEO as Liebert departs

AutoNation Inc., just five months after naming an outsider to lead the nation's largest auto retailer, has a new CEO in Cheryl Miller, who becomes the first woman to lead a publicly traded dealership group.

Miller, AutoNation's CFO, was named CEO and president of the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., company on Monday, replacing Carl Liebert. Liebert, the former COO of USAA who was chosen out of hundreds of applicants in a months-long search, was hired in February to lead AutoNation as Mike Jackson moved to executive board chairman. Miller, 47, also was named to AutoNation's board of directors. Both appointments are effective immediately.

"Cheryl has extensive knowledge of automotive retail, having been with AutoNation since 2009, and served as CFO since 2014," Mike Jackson, AutoNation executive chairman, said in a statement. "In addition, her broader career, including at JM Family Enterprises and Alamo/National Car Rental brands, will bring outside, industry-leading, automotive experience to the role, as AutoNation continues to build its core business and brand extension strategy."

It was not immediately clear why Liebert is departing so soon after taking over as CEO in March. He will remain with the retailer for the next month to help with the transition, the company said. Liebert was chosen over other candidates for his expertise in logistics and digital platforms. He had also worked at Circuit City, Home Depot and General Electric.