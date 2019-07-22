AutoNation promotes Miller to CEO as Liebert departs

While at AutoNation, Cheryl Miller has led a number of initiatives for the giant retailer, including helping to craft the company's partnership with Waymo.

AutoNation Inc., just five months after naming an outsider to lead the nation's largest auto retailer, has a new CEO in Cheryl Miller, who becomes the first woman to lead a publicly traded dealership group.

Miller, AutoNation's CFO, was named CEO and president of the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., company on Monday, replacing Carl Liebert. Liebert, the former COO of USAA who was chosen out of hundreds of applicants in a months-long search, was hired in February to lead AutoNation as Mike Jackson moved to executive board chairman. Miller, 47, also was named to AutoNation's board of directors. Both appointments are effective immediately.

"Cheryl has extensive knowledge of automotive retail, having been with AutoNation since 2009, and served as CFO since 2014," Mike Jackson, AutoNation executive chairman, said in a statement. "In addition, her broader career, including at JM Family Enterprises and Alamo/National Car Rental brands, will bring outside, industry-leading, automotive experience to the role, as AutoNation continues to build its core business and brand extension strategy."

It was not immediately clear why Liebert is departing so soon after taking over as CEO in March. He will remain with the retailer for the next month to help with the transition, the company said. Liebert was chosen over other candidates for his expertise in logistics and digital platforms. He had also worked at Circuit City, Home Depot and General Electric. 

"On behalf of AutoNation, I would like to thank Carl for his service, including the passion and enthusiasm he brought to the company," Jackson said in a statement. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Photo

Chairman Mike Jackson introduced Carl Liebert  to the media in February.

AutoNation also on Monday named Jim Bender, executive vice president of sales and a longtime AutoNation executive, as its chief operating officer. It also named Christopher Cade, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, as interim CFO while AutoNation conducts a search for a new one.

The executive moves were announced shortly before the company reported second-quarter financial results, a day earlier than scheduled. Net income from continuing operations rose 3.7 percent to $101 million from the same period a year ago, while revenue of $5.3 billion was down slightly.

While at AutoNation, Miller has led a number of initiatives for the giant retailer, including helping to craft the company's partnership with Waymo. She also has helped the company to reorganize its operations and financial footprint, which included consolidating its regions and implementing a cost savings plan.

Miller, who has been recognized by Automotive News as one of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Automotive Industry, has experience in a number of corporate areas including mergers and acquisitions, cybersecurity, digital retail and alliances. She also serves on the board of Tyson Foods Inc.

"AutoNation is the industry leader, and we remain focused on our core business while looking to the future with our brand extension strategy and strategic alliances," Miller said in a statement. "I am proud to continue our great work and to support my 26,000 colleagues, who provide a peerless customer experience every day."

AutoNation Inc. ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 310,839 new vehicles in 2018. It retailed 237,722 used vehicles for the same period, ranking it No. 3 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 dealership groups in used-vehicle sales.

